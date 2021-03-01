What if Your Vaccine is Worse Than the Target Disease?

Fifty Million Vaccine Deaths? In fact, Dr. Judy Mikovitz, PhD in genetics and biochemistry, has stated that if America’s current vaccination schedule is maintained or even expanded, at least 50 million Americans will die from these injections and pills. See also, Dr. Tenpennys’ writings on vaccines of which she has made a Forty years’ study. Of course, there are numerous other Medical physicians and researchers who will support their findings such as Dr. Andrew Wakefield, a British physician and educator who proved the causal relationship between the MMR vaccine and Autism; who, shamefully, has been attacked and “discredited”, especially by the British Medical establishment.

Salk Polio: Greetings and welcome to the fascinating and, sometimes appalling, world of viruses & vaccines. When the Salk Polio vaccine was produced there was discovered within SV 40 (Simian Virus 40), a cancer virus grown on monkey serum. Additionally, 39 other viral contaminants were discovered therein. These were not removed from vaccines due to financial, not health, reasons. So it’s now apparent vaccines are quite dangerous, that naysayers are not crazy to be worried, and use of these can and do cause secondary illnesses to their recipients.

Politics & Vaccines: In the United States, where there are reportedly at least 7 pro pharmacy lobbyists per Congressman, there was passed a law in 1986, eliminating vaccine liability from the manufacturers; an unheard of and unprecedented move that opened the door to even more dangerous and deadly vaccine products to be developed and promoted. Attorney Robert Kennedy, Jr. has stated that every vaccine manufacturer has been found guilty of felony violations. So, the basis for unprecedented abuse and profiteering by the vaccine manufacturers has been laid for over Thirty-Five years!

Appalling Vaccine Toxins: Just a brief, and partial, list of the ingredients in vaccines would be appalling to any rational observer: Aluminum and mercury (neurotoxins), Propylene glycol (antifreeze), aborted human fetal tissues (immoral and which are productive of self-antigens; a cause of autoimmune diseases), formaldehyde (a carcinogenic poison used in the preservation of dead tissues), MSG (an excitotoxin which destroys brain cells), foreign RNA and DNA, viral and bacterial particles and now with the COVID vaccines, even mRNA ( messenger RNA) that will program the immune system to continually produce antibodies to many different viruses, causing excessive, chronic inflammation; the basis of chronic degenerative diseases and numerous other toxic, even deadly substances. Read the vaccine inserts or research theses ingredients to confirm this in your own mind.

Unavoidably Harmful?: For decades, the mountain of evidence against the safety and effectiveness of vaccines has accumulated to the point that this vast and highly credible and provable information (even the CDC itself (which profits from vaccines), has listed many of the numerous and even deadly effects of vaccines. See the CDC website. Officially these dangerous and even deadly effects have been euphemistically described as “unavoidable dangers”. Therefore, at this point, only the truly ignorant, brainwashed or the extraordinarily foolhardy would permit themselves or anyone else to be vaccinated.



Conclusion – Forewarned is Forearmed: Every individual is ultimately responsible for themselves. One can blame others, the media, the government, even society at large. We can complain, rail and howl and throw darts; but in the end, it is the person themselves who are responsible for their own actions and decisions. God bless us, but even God will not override the willfully stupid decisions made by those who refuse to educate themselves and so won’t avoid the ill effects of bad medicine, or correct the ignorant decisions made by each and every one of us.