Delivery is shortcoming and all hell is about to break loose

What Is It Worth To You?

In 2020 America flipped upside down. It was a perfectly engineered push into darkness. And I don’t hesitate for a moment in declaring that I noticed the transformation so much more acutely than did many people. I can say that so confidently, because I have been in a type of lockdown for the past nearly thirty-five years. Many of my regular readers know that I stopped watching tv in 1987. Oh sure, I will occasionally catch a DVD movie or a YouTube clip on a large monitor. Nevertheless, I haven’t watched a cable or satellite or open broadcast network program in all that time. And during that self-imposed fast I have watched my fellow Americans become desensitized, like a herd of cattle, to real life. The very real devil has used the tv to perform a kind of lobotomy on people who have truly found their virtual reality in their television programs.

Democrat politicians and their lying media allies continue in promoting the thieves and vandals of last year’s riots as sainted patriots In the beginning weeks of 2021 easily more than half of the people in the United States laid down and allowed leftist trash politics and their lame-stream media family to thoroughly camouflage the riots of last year into something legitimate. There is a personal axiom I acquired during the late 60s early 70s which has served me well in identifying the sincerity of any real protest. It’s a no-brainer litmus which I’m sure some of my good readers also use in judging the true from the false ‘causes’ when people take to the streets to supposedly express their dissatisfaction. Quite simply: real protesters don’t loot. Regardless, democrat politicians and their lying media allies continue in promoting the thieves and vandals of last year’s riots as sainted patriots. Yet the same alliance of reprobate carnies roundly condemned this year’s wimpy disturbance at the Capitol as some kind of remake of Nero’s attack on Rome, and therewith neatly terminated Donald Trump’s very legitimate (though continually hampered) presidency. I am awestruck that so many Americans are already promoting peace in the face of the pile of unanswered questions and very legitimate concerns. And now America is being double-teamed—by the courts in shameless alliance with the liberal media/entertainment world—claiming that our last election was the happy reboot to a solid new administration (being led by a grinning droid who can barely remember his own name). So many RINO Conservatives have been caving and jumping ship for no other reason than a desire to protect their paychecks. But the very worst of this unfolding horror is that pedestrian conservative America seems okay with lying down in front of that bus. The liberal Internet (something that Donald wanted to address and constitutionally leash when he first took office) is now more and more taking control of the daily news we are given—and therefore effectively taking over. The very real devil did the same thing through Hitler, back when he took over Germany. That same very real devil now requires no Hitler. Now our minds, en masse, can be changed by lies spouted from a few talking heads and the flick of a switch. Indeed, the gloves are coming off. We are left at this moment in time with brains that have been rendered useless—lazy, indolent—by monitors and keyboards that have given us a false sense of supreme sophistication. The flock of sheep who were told to keep a tight watch, on ourselves and the business of our Lord, have truly fallen asleep at the switch. And so many of us, just as our Lord warned, waiting for nothing (except a station break so we can grab a sandwich and another beverage). Again as He warned us—” Believing themselves to be wise they became as fools instead” (Romans 1:22-).

‘Fact Check’ on Facebook: Notice that the fact check is not correcting anything pro-liberal/leftist The next time you might find yourself staring at a ‘fact check’ on Facebook, notice that the fact check is not correcting anything pro-liberal/leftist. I habitually chase down the fact checks. And it is downright weird how those fact checks appear on only the most damning conservative commentary and memes which most expose and wound the liberal/leftist causes. Most ordinarily, following all the arrows and prompts that are supposed to get us to the facts merely leads to wordy explanations as to why the checks appear, how they are made, supposedly who makes them and needless etc. nonsense. But there is nary a word of what the actual truth really is. It therefore becomes painfully obvious that few people will share anything labeled with a “FACT CHECK” warning branded on it. And that is mostly how so many of us are being fooled right now in the real world. Some liberal talking head will step forward and declare whatever they like as being false or misleading: “Nothing to see here! Move along! Details at 10!” And like a herd of cattle much of America seems to do just that. “Our lives, our fortunes, and our sacred honor …” was what our founding fathers had pledged for us when those 56 colonial representatives began putting committing signatures beneath the verbiage which would result in a scant 250 years of the right of pursuit toward limitless living. It was truly then, to those few, no small investment. It was in fact all they had. And it was worth it to them. They were LAYING DOWN THEIR LIVES for our safety, pleasure and protected liberty (John 15:13). And today, a so-called ‘silent majority’ can’t even seem to put down their remotes long enough to protect our democracy and insist on fair elections. Never mind jeopardizing their lives, fortunes, and sacred honor. I know that my audience out there is diminishing because many of my readers no longer have even a cursory knowledge of sound, rightly divided Scripture. Nevertheless, people be warned! The world is entering into its time of closing birth pains. Delivery is shortcoming and all hell is about to break loose.

