To the Left, normal is now suspect. The freakish sublime. Expect anything.

What’s Left For The Left



Has the Left any arrows remaining in their quiver? The ‘New’ Democrat Party, if it is new at all, is certainly not afraid to try anything to win favor or an election. It has become an unrecognizable freak show. Democrats today are not interested in cooperation, teamwork, give-and-take or any kind of partnership in good governance. They insist on either running the show or tag-teaming to fight the opposition by every possible means. They brawl against racism where none exists. They fight for in-your-face homosexuality, transgenderism, abortion, satanism, euthanasia, selling body parts, restricting free speech. They fight against every minuscule form of offensive speech. They routinely demean their fellow Americans by calling them bigots and racists. Women and young girls wear vagina costumes. They don black masks and then attempt to display their sanctimony while they assault Trump supporters with bricks and bicycle chains. Some Democrat leaders may disavow groups like Antifa, but how many of these rioters are registered Democrats? They lure children to political rallies, trying to get them excited about restricting their constitutional rights when all that the kids cared about was getting out of school for a day.

The disdain for traditional core values is mortifying. A decade ago the Clintons and Obama gave 'unqualified' support for the traditional family. When it became politically expedient, they 'evolved.' On an issue that revolutionary, how do you change so radically? Democrats have demonstrated time and again that they want complete control over the political, social, and cultural landscape. The ignorance on display in today's political climate is stunning. One person on the net asked the question, "Is Antifa to the Democrats as the KKK is to the Republicans?" Say what? This question is representative of many uneducated people on the left. The KKK was strictly an arm of the Democrat Party, as was slavery, Jim Crow laws, segregation, denying women's rights, voting against the 13th, 14th and 15th Amendments. How many on the left know that during reconstruction the NRA armed many Blacks to help defend themselves against the KKK? How many people know that the first Black Republican was elected to the Senate in 1871? The first Black Democrat wasn't elected to the Senate until 1993. And Hillary says, with a straight face, that Trump voters "didn't like Black people getting rights." Kids say the darndest things. Liberalism should now be covered by health insurance. What should we expect next? They have turned history on its ear, everything that is good is bad and everything bad is now good. To the Left, normal is now suspect. The freakish sublime. Expect anything.

Ray DiLorenzo is a career pilot having retired after 22 years as a contract fire pilot with the California Department of Forestry (Cal-Fire). He is presently affiliated with Stand Up America founded by Maj. Gen. Paul E. Vallely (Ret).