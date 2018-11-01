Who is demonizing who?

Citizenship in the United States is earned and properly passed down to those born to citizens in good standing, not passersby or illegal aliens

A current favorite label used against political foes is “demonize.” If “racist” doesn’t do the trick of marginalizing ideological opponents then commentators, candidates and hacks are quick to defend themselves by complaining they’re being demonized by the opposition. This week, Don Lemon, who is no journalist and hardly regarded as credible by serious news professionals (of which there are less than a few left in the world), managed to hit the height of irony in his comments on air. Even political pundits called him out on his statement that white men are the biggest terror threat in America.

CNN’s brain trust, Chris Cuomo, Don Lemon Overlooked was the preposterous lead-in to the racist remark that he still defends. During an exchange with another legendary member of CNN’s brain trust, Chris Cuomo, Lemon said, “I keep trying to point out to people not to demonize any one group or any one ethnicity.” Immediately after uttering these words Lemon singles out a group and demonizes them—white men. There is no purer form of hypocritical absurdity than Lemon’s follow-up: “But we keep thinking that the biggest terror threat is something else… we have to stop demonizing people, and realize the biggest terror threat in this country is white men, most of them radicalized to the right, and we have to start doing something about them. “There is no travel ban on them, there is no ban—you know, they have the Muslim ban—there is no white guy ban, so what do we do about that?” The real question is, what are we going to do about xenophobic, racist “news” hosts like Lemon spewing hateful, moronic comments? Nothing, actually. They have a right to say the stupidest things that only colors them as proven bigots which has nothing to do with their skin tone, other than their hiding behind it. As for the “white guys” such as Cuomo, whose self-loathing leads them to bob their head in assent when a representative of a minority devalues them to their face, there’s nothing logical to be said because it defies logic. Leftist outrage doesn’t end with foolish statements like Lemon’s. In response to President Trump’s lawfully correct announcement that so-called birthright citizenship must come to an end, the liberal media and politicos’ outcry was deafening.

“Subject to the jurisdiction thereof” There is no, and never has been, such a thing as “birthright citizenship” or “anchor babies,” for that matter. The policy, which is not law, has been emplaced according to a purposeful misapplication of the 14th Amendment. “Subject to the jurisdiction thereof” means what it says as it applies to those who have met the requirements of citizenship of the United States. It’s interesting to note that the Fox News article conveniently leaves out a comma which is vastly important in the sentence structure and how it’s read: “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.” (Boldface added) More plainly, a child born to foreign nationals in the United States, legally or illegally present, are exempt of Constitutional jurisdiction. The commas highlight the clause as pertaining only to those born to native or naturalized citizens, not the creation of a citizen by their mere presence on U.S. soil. It is addressing those who are already subject to the jurisdiction of the United States as citizens, not folks who happen to be vacationing here or crashing our borders. Foreign nationals are subjects of their own countries—that’s right, subjects. U.S. citizens may be subject to our laws but we are the only nation on this planet whose government is empowered by sovereign citizens rather than being subject to government. We the People rule the government, not the other way around. At least, that’s how it was set-up. At this point in time the sovereignty of U.S. citizens is in jeopardy due to inattention.

Continued below... Citizenship in the United States is earned and properly passed down to those born to citizens in good standing, not passersby or illegal aliens My own mother would not have been a citizen had not her parents been naturalized citizens. They were legal immigrants from Western Europe, arriving here after World War I devastated their countries of origin. And they were always proud to be Americans. It’s time people got these concepts straight. Demonizing is demonizing whether it comes from a conservative or a liberal, Mr. Lemon. Citizenship in the United States is earned and properly passed down to those born to citizens in good standing, not passersby or illegal aliens. By the way, when it comes to Constitutional rights, they apply to citizens of the United States not ragtag invaders who believe they have standing to sue their way across the border. They don’t and the case being brought by members of the migrant caravan heading north through Mexico should be tossed out as a waste of the court’s time.

Former newspaper publisher, A. Dru Kristenev, grew up in the publishing industry working every angle of a paper, from ad composition and sales, to personnel management, copy writing, and overseeing all editorial content. During her tenure as a news professional, Kristenev traveled internationally as both a representative of the paper and non-profit organizations.

Since 2007, Kristenev has authored four fact-filled political suspense novels, the Baron Series, and two non-fiction books, all available on Amazon.

ChangingWind (changingwind.org) is a solutions-centered Christian ministry.

