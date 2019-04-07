Now comes the time to pay the piper

Who Weaponized the FBI?

With the release of the Mueller Report we finally have what should be the definitive word: There never was any collusion between President Trump or his campaign and the Russian government. After 675 days of investigation, 2,800 subpoenas, 500 warrants, and 500 witness interviews nada, zip, nothing but false charges, innuendo, slander, and an obvious smear campaign by the sore losers and their megaphone media. The beginning of this sordid chapter in American History is almost laughable. After former Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from his job, Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein sends a letter to President Trump recommending he fire FBI director James Comey for his handling of the investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s private email server. Then Rosenstein appoints a Special Counsel to investigate supposed collusion between the Trump campaign and Vladimir Putin because President Trump fired Comey in an attempt to obstruct justice. You just can’t make this stuff up.

With the release of Mueller’s report the first act in the silent coup has collapsed With the release of Mueller’s report the first act in the silent coup has collapsed. Now comes the time to pay the piper. There are increasing cries to investigate the investigators. It’s high time the American people find out who weaponized the FBI and then used them in an illegal attempt to influence an election and once that failed to overthrow a duly elected president. Rep. Devin Nunes (R. CA) the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee plans to send eight criminal referrals to the Department of Justice. Calling the gang-that-couldn’t-shoot-straight “Watergate Wannabes”, Nunes said the criminal activity includes leaks of highly classified material and conspiracies to lie to Congress and the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) court. Nunes went on to say that five of the referrals “are what I would call straight up referrals… that name someone and name the specific crimes… [which are] lying to Congress, misleading Congress, leaking classified information.” He also added that “There are three [referrals] that I think are more complicated‚Ä¶ We believe there was a conspiracy to lie to the FISA court, mislead the FISA court by numerous individuals that all need to be investigated and looked at, and we believe the [relevant] statute is the conspiracy statute. The second conspiracy one is involving manipulation of intelligence that also could ensnarl many Americans.”

The collapse of the Mueller investigation hasn’t stopped those who suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome who infest Congress This is not just a Republican witch hunt in response to the Democrat witch hunt. Ex-Gov. / Sen. Bob Kerrey (D. NE) says, “Rather than investigating the president further, Congress needs to investigate how the Department of Justice got this one so wrong. If the president of the United States is vulnerable to prosecutorial abuse, then God help all the rest of us.” Former Harvard Professor and legal expert Alan Dershowitz, a self-declared liberal Democrat, has maintained from the start that Congress needs a nonpartisan commission to investigate the failings of the justice system in searching for a crime that was not found in the Mueller Report. The collapse of the Mueller investigation hasn’t stopped those who suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome who infest Congress. The current smear being perpetrated by the never-say-die Watergate Wannabees and their silent coup is obstruction of Justice. Since collusion is not a crime and there never was any collusion to begin with how could there have been any obstruction of justice? If anything it should be obstruction of injustice. Lying to Congress, leaking classified material, lying to obtain FISA warrants, conspiracy to influence a presidential election, and conspiracy to overthrow the president of the United States: this sounds like a plot from the TV series 24. All we need is the dramatic music to make it a real nail biter. If Rep. Nunes starts whispering like Jack Bauer, I’m going to move to the edge of my seat.

