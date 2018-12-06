WhatFinger

The notothenioid fishes that inhabit the Antarctic Ocean have evolved an unusual adaptation to living in icy waters

Why Antarctic fish don't freeze to death (VIDEO)

By —— Bio and Archives--December 6, 2018

Science-Technology | Comments | Print Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us

WASHINGTON—The notothenioid fishes that inhabit the Antarctic Ocean have evolved an unusual adaptation to living in icy waters. Their blood contains antifreeze proteins that prevent ice from growing within the fishes’ bodies and actually lower the freezing temperature of their tissues. In this video, Reactions meets these bizarre animals:



.
American Chemical Society -- Bio and Archives | Comments

American Chemical Society, ACS is a congressionally chartered independent membership organization which represents professionals at all degree levels and in all fields of chemistry and sciences that involve chemistry.

Commenting Policy

Please adhere to our commenting policy to avoid being banned. As a privately owned website, we reserve the right to remove any comment and ban any user at any time.

Comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence and death, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal or abusive attacks on other users may be removed and result in a ban.
-- Follow these instructions on registering:
News from idealmedia.com