WhatFinger

Why did Pope Benedict Resign? McCarrick, Vigano and Vatican Bank Scandals Explained in Detail

By -- Taylor Marshall—— Bio and Archives--August 28, 2018

World | Comments | Print Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us

Why did Pope Benedict XVI resign? Did you know that the controversy around Archbishop Viganò goes back to 2010 and eventually led to the production of 300 page Dossier report on money laundering and Vatican Cardinals dressed in drag?

In this video Dr Marshall explains how Archbishop Viganò’s 11 page testimony against Pope Francis is related to a four stage scandal beginning with Archbishop Viganò blowing the whistle on the Vatican Bank in 2009-2010 and how it escalated into Benedict’s resignation in 2013. It also explains the election of Pope Francis and frames the recent testimony of Viganò against Pope Francis on August 26 2018.—More…



CFPSubcribe

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

News on the Net -- Taylor Marshall -- Bio and Archives | Comments

News from around the world

Commenting Policy

Please adhere to our commenting policy to avoid being banned. As a privately owned website, we reserve the right to remove any comment and ban any user at any time.

Comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence and death, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal or abusive attacks on other users may be removed and result in a ban.
-- Follow these instructions on registering: