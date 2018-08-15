Why did Pope Benedict Resign? McCarrick, Vigano and Vatican Bank Scandals Explained in Detail

Why did Pope Benedict XVI resign? Did you know that the controversy around Archbishop Viganò goes back to 2010 and eventually led to the production of 300 page Dossier report on money laundering and Vatican Cardinals dressed in drag?

In this video Dr Marshall explains how Archbishop Viganò’s 11 page testimony against Pope Francis is related to a four stage scandal beginning with Archbishop Viganò blowing the whistle on the Vatican Bank in 2009-2010 and how it escalated into Benedict’s resignation in 2013. It also explains the election of Pope Francis and frames the recent testimony of Viganò against Pope Francis on August 26 2018.—More…





