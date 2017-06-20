If we want a different world we have to start at the only place we have the absolute sovereign ability to make a change, we must start with ourselves

Why I am No Longer a Conservative Republican

Maybe it’s just me but I’m tired of the same old same old in our politics. The big-box monopoly parties have morphed into two sides of the same coin, two heads on the same bird of prey. Today our choice boils down to the Conservative Republican tax and spend, infringe personal liberty, and outsource or sovereignty policies or the Liberal Democrat tax and spend, infringe personal liberty, and outsource or sovereignty policies. But of course, since we don’t want to throw away our vote we must vote for one of the big boys. Conservative? Liberal? Tweedle Dee Or Tweedle Dum? As a voter I’ve had my Damascus Road experience, the scales have fallen from my eyes, and I have reached the point where I would rather throw away my vote voting for someone who might actually try to find a different way to operate our government besides taxing like the Sun King and spending like a drunken sailor. (By the way, do you know the difference between how a drunken sailor spends and how the Republicrats spend? The drunken sailor is spending his own money.)

And what might this different way be? How about this for radical: let’s return to constitutional government? WOW! what a concept. How did we arrive at the current situation? James Madison in his speech to the Virginia Ratifying Convention, June 16, 1788 said, “There are more instances of the abridgement of the freedom of the people by the gradual and silent encroachment of those in power, than by violent and sudden usurpation.” We didn’t get here all in one jump. First the camel said, “Can I just stick my nose in your tent to stay warm?” and finally the generous man found himself out in the cold as the camel settled down for a nice warm nap, one inch at a time. The compassion of our people built a safety net for those who needed help, and the greed of the lazy have turned it into a hammock. America, the Land of the Free has turned into America, from each according to their abilities to each according to their need. The willingness to share our heritage has led America to welcome more immigrants each year than the rest of the world combined, and the abuse of our generosity has turned into a migration invasion that threatens to overwhelm us and destroy the future of our children. Taxes imposed to meet the ever-swelling demands of government have turned into a blatant wealth re-distribution program that makes most pyramid schemes look fair. Sometimes I think our government looks at a productive citizen as merely a source of residual income. Or as the ads promise, our leaders lay on the beach of self-importance and our checks just keep pouring in. We are no longer respected as Citizens. Instead, we are coveted as consumers, or human capital. Albert Einstein said, “Insanity: doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.” If we want a different world we have to start at the only place where we have the absolute sovereign ability to make a change, we must start with ourselves.

Today we have a chance. President Trump is dedicated to draining the swamp. The swamp is equally dedicated to getting rid of Trump I quit the Republican Party once it was obvious that the Republican majority in Congress I had spent my entire adult life working for was just a change in leadership and not a change in direction. I quit calling myself a conservative after the second Bush debacle made it obvious that the conservative movement had been hijacked by the neocons and I realized that you can’t defend a captured position. You can’t conserve what has already been lost. I realized that we as a people, we as a federation of States need to find a different way. One thing I know, no one person can do this alone. No one group can do it. To make any headway in the face of the electoral monopoly held by the party of power the many third party groups are going to have to coalesce into an effective opposition. We can’t let divisions divide us any more, egos will have to be suppressed, and we will have to bond together with everyone dedicated to limited government, personal liberty, and economic freedom. None of us can roll this big rock up this steep hill by ourselves. However, together we can together. Winston Churchill said, “If you will not fight for the right when you can easily win without bloodshed, if you will not fight when your victory will be sure and not so costly, you may come to the moment when you will have to fight with all the odds against you and only a precarious chance for survival. There may be a worse case. You may have to fight when there is no hope of victory, because it is better to perish than to live as slaves.” Looking at the increasing speed with which the Progressive regime (read Deep State) is building its command and control structure, the future is invading the present at an ever accelerating pace. Their living document has made the Constitution a dead letter. Their mixed economy has as many people on the dole as on the job. The Fed’s printing press is burying us, our children, and their grandchildren taking out a mortgage on lives that haven’t been lived and spending money from taxes on work that hasn’t been done.

Continued below... “We must hang together, gentlemen…else, we shall most assuredly hang separately.” We must unite if these United States are to once again become the land of the free and the home of the brave instead of the land of the free lunch and the home of the knave. Quoting Ben Franklin, “We must hang together, gentlemen…else, we shall most assuredly hang separately.” Today we have a chance. President Trump is dedicated to draining the swamp. The swamp is equally dedicated to getting rid of Trump. Their embedded judges make rulings which are not even pretending to follow the law to thwart him. The Russian collusion witch hunt continues to provide cover for Hillary’s actual crimes by trying to invent ones with which to impeach The Donald. I will end with one more quote from Winston Churchill, “Never give in, never give in, never, never, never, never—in nothing, great or small, large or petty—never give in except to convictions of honor and good sense.”

