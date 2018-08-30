WhatFinger

Why plastic bottles are recycled into clothes (VIDEO)

By —— Bio and Archives--August 30, 2018

WASHINGTON—Exercise clothes and trendy handbags made from recycled plastic are all the rage and help consumers feel as if they are doing their part for the environment. But there are several reasons plastic bottles are recycled into clothes, which can’t be recycled a second time, instead of new bottles. In this video, Reactions explains the chemistry behind what happens to your soda bottle after you toss it in the bin:



American Chemical Society -- Bio and Archives | Comments

American Chemical Society, ACS is a congressionally chartered independent membership organization which represents professionals at all degree levels and in all fields of chemistry and sciences that involve chemistry.

