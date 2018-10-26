The November midterms will be close. But the GOP will retain the House and make history

Why Trump’s GOP Will Retain House of Reps in Midterm Elections



Historically, the party of the American president loses in the subsequent midterms. The reasons are usually obvious and predictable. Typically, the supporters of the party of the president become complacent and do not get out and vote for their local Congressional candidates with the same enthusiasm and commitment as they did for their president, two years previously. The American people in general usually try to curb the power of the newly elected president indirectly; or try to punish the president and his party for presidential campaign promises not kept. In the midterms of 1994 and 2010, the GOP won majority control from the Democrats in the House of Reps during the first two years of the presidencies of Democratic Presidents Clinton and Obama.

But since President Trump does not fit your typical president, these November midterms will prove the exception to the rule. I predict against all odds, American tradition, American political history, the liberal-biased polls, the liberal-biased mainstream media (led by CNN, MSNBC, Washington Post+ NY Times), the party of Donald Trump will retain control of the House of Representatives. By the way, the GOP retaining majority control of the Senate is a done deal. A no brainer. In the elections for the Senate, the numbers are all in the GOP’s favor. Twenty-six Democratic senators are up for re-election, while only nine GOP senators face re-election. Ten Democratic senators are competing in states that Trump won handily in 2016. I predict the GOP will pick up- net two or three Senate seats. For the House, the Democrats just need to pick up twenty-four seats from the GOP to grab the majority. For months, the Democrats have been leading in all the polls to win a majority in the House. But I did not believe the polls then, as I do not believe the polls now.

Trump and the GOP will retain the House because unlike the the first terms of Clinton and Obama, the economy is booming. Unemployment is at historic lows, for not only white collar employees, but for working class folks and for African-American and Latino workers. Wages that had been suppressed during the Obama presidency have risen. The American GDP is increasing at a torrid 4% clip, due largely to the Trump/GOP reduction in personal and corporate taxes and Trump’s deregulation of business investment-killing government red tape. Trump’s approval rating has soared to 47%. Yes, his disapproval rating is also at 49%, but among those who disapprove of Trump personally, they like and have benefited from his economic policies. A majority of Americans approve of how the GOP manages the economy and America’s trade policies. A majority of Americans approve of how Trump and the GOP are handling illegal immigrants, especially within the the African-American, Latino and American working class sectors, many of whom have left the Democrats for the GOP for these very economic and beneficial policies. On the opposite side, what do the Democrats stand for? On the policy front- they’ve got nothing. The far left and mainstream Democrats want healthcare for all, which the majority of Americans know is fiscally irresponsible.

Continued below... The far left and mainstream Democrats want to abolish ICE, ( the federal immigration service that guards the borders and captures illegal immigrant criminals in the U.S.) These same Democrats want to open the borders to all starving and poor immigrants from Central and Latin Americans. The Democrats’ only raison d’etre in this election is their hatred for Donald Trump. They hope to run against Trump’s alleged misogyny and racism. The Democrats showed their true colors when they went really low to derail the Senate confirmation of Justice Kavanaugh for the U.S. Supreme Court, by not attacking his judicial achievements, but his character with uncorroborated allegations of sexual assault. In the process, the Democrats showed America that the presumption of innocence until proven guilty and basic fairness were mere collateral damage in their efforts to destroy a man’s life and reputation. The Democrats, led by Senators Schumer and Feinstein badly over-reached on that confirmation fight. What they did, was force the GOP establishment, the GOP base, the GOP never and anti-Trumpers all to unite behind their President Trump. Because they came to the conclusion that the only way to beat these down and dirty Democrats was to unite behind a leader who was not afraid to get, down, dirty and tough and mean to vanquish such a political foe that will stop at nothing to win. Trump has campaigned tirelessly and successfully in swing Congressional districts. He has energized the GOP base and the independents who voted for him over Hillary. The November midterms will be close. But the GOP will retain the House and make history.

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Mitch Wolfe, a graduate of Harvard University, is the author of “Trump: How He Captured The Trump White House”, which he wrote and had published prior to the election. (available on Amazon.com)