Marijuana Legalization Imminent

Will Canada Go Up in Smoke?



What was supposed to be a quick sprint through the senate has turned into an obstacle course for Bill C-45 (the “Cannabis Act”). This is in no small part due to the thousands of concerned Canadians like you who have signed our petition! Now, after five Senate committees have analysed and reviewed the legislation, the final vote is scheduled for Thursday, June 7th. Senator Tony Dean, the sponsor of the Bill, is confident of its passage. He says, “Look I think this is good public policy. I think that the vote will be affirmative. I think our legislation will pass.”

Many groups are concerned that the dangers of marijuana legalization are being ignored by the Bill’s supporters. Senator Judith Seidman, commenting on senate proceedings around C-45, notes, “I must express my personal disappointment with the failure to consider the overwhelming evidence that was presented to our committee and others demonstrating the health harms of cannabis, particularly for young people…I will restate the current evidence from Health Canada about the long-term effects of cannabis use…It includes increased risk of addiction and harm to memory and concentration, respiratory effects from smoking cannabis similar to the effects of smoking tobacco, increased risk of developing mental illnesses like psychosis or schizophrenia and increased risk of suicide, depression and anxiety disorders.” In Colorado, where marijuana was legalized in 2014, unanticipated problems are surfacing, including a drastic increase in crime.

If approved by the senate on Thursday, Bill C-45 will return to the House of Commons, where the Trudeau liberals are expected to expedite passage. Therefore this may be our last chance to stop the Bill in its tracks and save our children and communities from irrevocable harm. Bill C-45 not only legalizes marijuana for adults, it specifically allows children over 11 to use, carry, and share up to 10 joints at a time. It will normalize marijuana usage and open up ready access to it in our communities. The “druggie culture” that has been, until now, on the periphery of society will become mainstream. Please sign and share our petition for a NO vote from the senate on this irresponsible legislation. Sincerely Yours, David Cooke and the entire CitizenGO Team P.S. Time is short. If you have not already, please sign this petition and share it widely with your friends and neighbours. We want to give senator Tony Dean a real surprise and get his sponsored Bill C-45 overturned!

