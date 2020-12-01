Will You Carry Travel Pass App to Prove You're COVID-Negative, Get You on that Flight?

By News on the Net -- Bill Whittle—— Bio and Archives--December 7, 2020
Airlines, desperate to get passengers safely back in the air, work on an app that certifies your COVID-negative status. Questions immediately arise about privacy, accuracy and practical implementation. Would you carry the travel pass app so you can restore your pre-COVID-19 lifestyle? What if the government required it?
