Calling Gore a “fool” is too generous

With a straight face, Al Gore says American democracy will probably survive Donald Trump



I get it. You’re sitting there, nervously twiddling your thumbs, and you’re worrying. I want you to know that I understand your concerns. I know you’re scared, and I know what you’re thinking: “Will our American democracy survive the presidency of Donald Trump? Will it? Oh, woe is me, if only Al Gore would reassure us!” Don’t try to deny it. That’s exactly what you were thinking. Only the deep dulcet tones of Al Gore’s soothing Mayberry baritone can assuage your fears. Well, the good news is that we’ll get to that. The bad news is that his confident optimism appeared on CNN’s Van Jones show, where it was preceded by several minutes of the network’s usual grotesque fawning. Jones reiterates his belief in the ridiculous conspiracy theory that the Supreme Court “stole” the presidency from Gore, and Gore indulges in the ridiculous conspiracy theory that Van Jones is a unique voice with something interesting to say. Then, Gore tells us that Yes, American will probably survive. But it’s going to be the stiffest challenge of his lifetime. Take it from a guy who knows a thing or two about being stiff…

This fool’s lifetime included the Soviet threat; McCarthyism; Kennedy’s assassination; 1968 with more assassinations, cities burned, and a police riot at the Dem. convention; Kent state; and Watergate.



Your candidate lost an election.



Get over it. https://t.co/RTECenhtny — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) April 8, 2018

Calling Gore a “fool” is too generous, but I think we can agree with the rest. I’m nowhere near Al’s age, but even I’m old enough to remember the tail end of “duck-and-cover.” So, you’ll forgive me if I don’t think Trump – even on his worst day – is anything to be too worried about.

Continued below... “I would bet on American democracy surviving this bleak period, for sure, but the challenge is stiffer than any we’ve faced in my lifetime.” That, right there, is exactly the kind of tedious, pedantic, sleep-inducing verbal manure that cost Gore the presidency. It’s nothing more than out-of-control concern-trolling coupled with a desperate desire to stay relevant past his political expiration date. Seriously? Al Gore can’t think of a bigger challenge in his lifetime? Fortunately, Ari Fleisher was on Twitter offering the inconvenient candidate some help. He starts with the liberal’s favorite boogeyman, Russia, Russia, Russia…

