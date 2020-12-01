With Biden, Critical Race Theory may return to the White House

By News on the Net -- Glenn Beck—— Bio and Archives--December 3, 2020
Christopher Rufo, director of the Center on Wealth and Policy, explains what Joe Biden plans to do with critical race theory in his early days if inaugurated: reverse the Trump executive order that banned it from being taught in federal agencies. Rufo explains what this means for America moving forward and how everyday Americans can fight back against the left’s radical ideas.
