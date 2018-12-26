There is no doubt that Democrats, liberals, progressives, and socialists will fight until they either achieve their purpose, are defeated, or self-destruct. But, if they win, they will win a broken country

With Liberty And Justice For Some



“The Justice Department is stuck because if they go after Comey they have to go after Hillary. Comey and Hillary are in the same legal boat.” —Tom Fitton, President of Judicial Watch “Equal Justice Under Law” is engraved on the front of the Supreme Court building. The Pledge of Allegiance, which is hardly recited anymore, proudly says “...with Liberty and Justice for All.” Equal justice under the law is not merely a caption on a building. It is the framework of our entire legal system. It has set us apart from corrupt societies for almost 250 years. But, somehow, we have turned a corner, deciding instead to refute the law and depend, instead, on our feelings, political philosophy and ambition.

Before Justice Sotomayer was confirmed to the Supreme Court, she said plainly that she will use the notion of ‘subjectivity’ in judging as a “wise Latina woman” and that she can make better decisions than a white man. Hardly a judge willing to uphold equal justice. Sotomayer makes the mistake thinking she can judge beyond the law and use her life experience instead. Her vision is a complete rejection of her role as judge. Justice by personal preference. She was confirmed anyway by a Democrat majority Senate. So, what is just for one may not be just for another…so everyone will have a life excuse for how they act. There is no longer a standard. Some will be excused, others will not. It has not been a great leap to now make legal decisions based on political position. Who can deny that President Trump is experiencing a sort of inquisition because he won the election? When justice gets perverted for one, it gets perverted for all. This is where we are…justice depending on your ethnicity, gender, position, and political thought. This is not justice, it is anarchy. We’ve receded to the days of might is right, mob rule, and justice by practical and political consideration. Like so many revolutions in the historic past, the nations that dissolved were the nations that forgot its ideals, and its people, which were left without power or political voice. We hear daily about some investigation of this person or that politician, but almost never do we hear of the investigation producing any prosecutions, especially when it gets close to those who are or were in high positions. It always seems to rest on some obscure individual way down on the totem pole. It is almost common knowledge that the Clintons and the former president are and have been mired in corruption, having worked feverishly and continually to achieve a soft coup against our president…the tens of thousands of erased emails, the scrubbing of hard drives and cell phones by both Hillary and the complicit FBI, illegal wiretaps, the list goes on. And yet to hide their crimes and change the narrative, they accuse the opposition of the same violations. The little people on the periphery get prosecuted for lying to government agencies that make it their business to lie to the people continually, while hoping it will soothe the savage beast that demands equal justice…all the while hearing the loudest ‘righteous’ outrage from the most culpable.

We are almost living a bad dream. We live in the greatest country on earth and yet we see injustice everywhere in our government. Corrupt politicians ensconced in the deep state set themselves apart financially, socially and legally. Plato said in 350 B.C.: “Where the law is subject to some other authority and has none of its own, the collapse of the state, in my view, is not far off; but if law is the master of the government and the government is its slave, then the situation is full of promise and men enjoy all the blessings that the gods shower on a state.” Who can honestly say we have retained that kind of justice today? Millions of dollars change hands for favors and accommodation to foreign powers and commercial concerns under the guise of charity…the achievement of power at any cost. At the same time our ‘Justice Department’ chooses to turn a blind eye while these same ‘charitable concerns’ continue to sell out their country. We have become two entirely distinctive, almost mismatched nations living under one roof. We all claim citizenship and yet have very little in common. America has seen these groups moving further away from each other socially as well as geographically. The Left cares not about right, wrong, tradition or proven institutions. To them, liberty and justice are subjective. They are headed full speed toward oblivion and content to take the nation with them. It is what one would expect from a Godless philosophy. There is no doubt that Democrats, liberals, progressives, and socialists will fight until they either achieve their purpose, are defeated, or self-destruct. But, if they win, they will win a broken country.

Ray DiLorenzo is a career pilot having retired after 22 years as a contract fire pilot with the California Department of Forestry (Cal-Fire). He is presently affiliated with Stand Up America founded by Maj. Gen. Paul E. Vallely (Ret).