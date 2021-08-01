WhatFinger

Small group of BLM protesters gathered outside Fox News HQ

"You're all racist, you're nazis, you're zionists, you're KKK, Proud Boys"

By -- Elad Eliahu (@elaadeliahu) on Twitter——--August 13, 2021

