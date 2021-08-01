"You're all racist, you're nazis, you're zionists, you're KKK, Proud Boys"

By News on the Net -- Elad Eliahu (@elaadeliahu) on Twitter——Bio and Archives--August 13, 2021
Earlier today a small group of BLM protesters gathered outside Fox News HQ in midtown Manhattan to protest the media company— Elad Eliahu (@elaadeliahu) August 12, 2021
"You're all racist, you're nazis, you're zionists, you're KKK" pic.twitter.com/To9Wa2Sw53
protesters light an American flag and a picture of @TuckerCarlson outside Fox News HQ pic.twitter.com/P6BxRL96QL— Elad Eliahu (@elaadeliahu) August 12, 2021
