WhatFinger
CFPSubcribe

Zuckerberg may have just opened himself up to a world of legal hurt

Zuckerberg Admits, ‘We’re Responsible For The Content.’ He May Have Just Bankrupted His Own Company

By -- Daily Wire —— Bio and Archives--April 11, 2018

Comments | Print Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us

Zuckerberg Admits, 'We're Responsible For The Content.' He May Have Just Bankrupted His Own Company
In a shocking turn of events, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, testifying before the Senate after weeks of enduring attacks over the company’s privacy policies, acknowledged that the company could indeed be seen as a publisher rather than merely a platform. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) asked, “We’ve been told that platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and the like are neutral platforms, and the people who own and run them for profit … bore no responsibility for the content. Do you agree now that Facebook and other social media platforms are not neutral platforms but bear some responsibility for the content?”—More…

 

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

News on the Net -- Daily Wire -- Bio and Archives | Comments

News from around the world

Commenting Policy

Please adhere to our commenting policy to avoid being banned. As a privately owned website, we reserve the right to remove any comment and ban any user at any time.

Comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal or abusive attacks on other users may be removed and result in a ban.
-- Follow these instructions on registering: