Zuckerberg Admits, ‘We’re Responsible For The Content.’ He May Have Just Bankrupted His Own Company



In a shocking turn of events, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, testifying before the Senate after weeks of enduring attacks over the company’s privacy policies, acknowledged that the company could indeed be seen as a publisher rather than merely a platform. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) asked, “We’ve been told that platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and the like are neutral platforms, and the people who own and run them for profit … bore no responsibility for the content. Do you agree now that Facebook and other social media platforms are not neutral platforms but bear some responsibility for the content?”—More…

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg: "I agree that we're responsible for the content" on Facebook. https://t.co/V41gBaclMU pic.twitter.com/yOIEebivdk — ABC News (@ABC) April 10, 2018