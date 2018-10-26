Longtime Democrat who only recently registered as a Republican is due in court today

Did The Incompetent Bomb-Making Terrorist Have Help?



The criminal prosecution of accused 56-year-old mail bomber, Cesar Altieri Sayoc of Aventura, Florida, who is said to have sent non-operating improvised explosive devices to Democrat headliners like Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and George Soros, is scheduled to begin today. Sayoc, a down-on-his-luck male stripper and bodybuilder with psychiatric problems who was reportedly living in a van plastered with pro-Trump, anti-Democrat, and anti-CNN imagery, was quietly arrested Friday outside an auto parts store. He faces five federal charges. He was been identified by the media as a rabid supporter of President Trump, which he may well be, but there is some evidence that calls into question the truthfulness of that assessment and whether Sayoc’s purported beliefs are sincere. And even if the facile media characterization of his politics turns out to be accurate, Sayoc did not speak for Republicans when he allegedly mailed explosives to prominent Democrats. In America, with few exceptions, political violence is a thing of the Left.

The claim that Trump supporters were violent at campaign rallies came out of the Clinton campaign

While this writer is generally reluctant to consider theories of false-flag operations, false flags are what the Left does, especially in the Trump era as Democrats continue suffering an extended collective mental breakdown after Hillary Clinton was unexpectedly defeated in November 2016. There is the Trump-Russia electoral collusion conspiracy, which has roiled Trump’s presidency since before it began, and that itself sprang out of a fanciful spy dossier paid for by Hillary Clinton’s campaign. The long-running investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller has uncovered no evidence whatsoever implicating Trump or his campaign in any kind of electoral collusion, which, by the way, isn’t actually a crime. Yet the probe has damaged Trump’s presidency and has served as a rallying point for Democrats, which was the whole reason for launching it in the first place. In politics, lying works, as Democrats can readily attest. The claim that Trump supporters were violent at campaign rallies came out of the Clinton campaign, as James O’Keefe’s undercover videos of Democrat operatives Robert Creamer and Scott Foval proved. That doesn’t mean that the occasional Trump supporter didn’t take a swing at an annoying leftist who was baiting him, but the evidence showed that the annoying leftist attended the rally trying to get a Trump supporter to throw a punch. And Hillary Clinton herself approved this dirty operation, as Creamer admitted in the videos. Then there is the hateful campaign of lies launched against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his recent confirmation ordeal. The star witness, Christine Blasey Ford, was a complete dud. She could remember almost nothing from the time decades ago when she claims Kavanaugh tried to sexually assault her. Even her childhood friends whom she identified as material witnesses were unable to corroborate her story. Yet Ford and the other liars who bore false witness against Kavanaugh very nearly succeeded in derailing the justice’s nomination. Again, lying works. Related:

Are the claims against Sayoc lies sprung from whole cloth? At the moment they don’t appear to be but that doesn’t mean that leftist operators weren’t working behind the scenes to stage manage the hoax-bombing campaign. We can only hope the complete truth emerges. Meanwhile, an 11-page complaint, dated Friday, Oct. 26, was filed in federal court in New York. It charges Sayocwith interstate transportation of an explosive, illegal mailing of explosives, “threats against former presidents and certain other persons,” threatening interstate communications, and assaulting federal officers. The document was sworn to by Special Agent David Brown of the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force before U.S. Magistrate Judge Katharine H. Parker of the Southern District of New York. According to the complaint, the intended recipients of the packages were former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former CIA Director John Brennan, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, former Attorney General Eric Holder, Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), actor Robert De Niro, and leftist billionaire George Soros. Waters and Biden were each sent two packages, the complaint states. Although not referred to in the complaint, media reports indicate Sayoc also mailed similar packages to Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and left-wing billionaire Tom Steye who founded a group seeking Trump’s impeachment. Some of the packages featured photographs of the intended victims, with their faces crossed out with a red “X.” Sayoc mailed 13 IEDs or improvised explosive devices, each of which “was largely similar in design and construction,” consisting of about “six inches of PVC pipe, a small clock, a battery, wiring, and energetic material,” which the complaint defines as “explosives and material that gives off heat and energy through a rapid exothermic reaction when initiated by heat, shock, or friction.”

Continued below... Sayoc has a track record of misrepresenting himself

A latent fingerprint and DNA material identified as belonging to Sayoc were founded on one of the packages destined for Waters. DNA material from Sayoc was also found on the Obama package, the complaint states. Media coverage of the case has been placing too much emphasis on the allegation that Sayoc committed the crimes while registered to vote as a Republican in Florida. The man is just barely a Republican, if he is a Republican at all. And Sayoc has something in common with Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts): both individuals have falsely claimed to be Indians – Warren a Cherokee and Sayoc a Seminole. So Sayoc has a track record of misrepresenting himself. Sayoc is in fact a newly-registered Republican as of 2016, who spent 36 years before that switch as a registered Democrat, radio host Shad Olson discovered. (James Simpson also has an interesting essay on the Sayoc case, which you can read here.) So Sayoc is a Republican in the same way that former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg was a Republican circa 2003. The liberal Bloomberg opportunistically changed his party affiliation from Democrat to Republican in 2001, going on in 2002 to become the Big Apple’s mayor as a nominal GOPer. Such partisan affiliations are easily shed. Bloomberg registered as an Independent in 2007 and returned to the Democrat fold earlier this year.

Media quickly labeled Sayoc a hardcore Trump-loving conservative Republican, dubbing him the “MAGA Bomber,” the truth is more complicated

While the media quickly labeled Sayoc a hardcore Trump-loving conservative Republican, dubbing him the “MAGA Bomber,” the truth is more complicated. Olson’s investigation of Sayoc’s social media postings revealed conflicting evidence of the man’s partisan inclinations and political ideas. While there is no shortage of pro-Trump material, some posts attack the GOP, characterizing former President George W. Bush and former Vice President Dick Cheney as “war criminals.” Sayoc also hailed the “liberal women” of Code Pink as “the beautiful women of the world.” According to a sweep of personal data and internet background information, Sayoc, of Aventura, Florida, is a former professional soccer player, former male dancer, male review coordinator, casino entertainment marketing and events promoter, and longtime tribal casino employee who claims to have worked at multiple Florida locations, most recently as an events promoter and marketing specialist with the Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Florida, a company owned by the Seminole Tribe and run by Seminole sovereign nation, traditionally, massively and publicly anti-Trump and staunchly Democrat in both their leadership and lucrative Democrat financial support, along with the majority of their enrollment. The Seminole Nation quickly disavowed any connection to Sayoc, although many photographs posted on social media show him at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood, Florida. “Members of the Seminole tribal leadership have served as high level and lucratively pocketed Democrat donors and political activists,” Olson notes.

Continued below... Sayoc’s “Trump Van,” seems too good to be true

Sayoc’s “Trump Van,” seems too good to be true, Olson writes. The vehicle was “wrapped and plastered with Trump paraphernalia in what appears an over the top Trump tribute befitting a circus routine,” he adds, or “very likely, someone trying way too hard to appear a Donald Trump supporter.” It is also strange that the vehicle did not appear to have been vandalized in an area known for residents’ powerful dislike of President Trump, he writes. We will have to wait to see whether Olson’s claims turn out to be true. (Read the full article here.) Make no mistake: if Cesar Altieri Sayoc did what he has been accused of, he is a terrorist who should be dealt with accordingly. The more interesting question is who, if anyone, helped him do it.

