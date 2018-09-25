Economics 001

The following article is the first of three that the author is, or soon will be, submitting. The second will be on understanding the basics of money. In both this and the next article, it is the author’s intention to deal strictly in very basic economic fundamentals and refrain from making or drawing political connections. The third, and last, article will reverse the focus and concentrate on the politics that affects economies and people as a result of either not understanding or of intentionally ignoring the fundamentals described in the first two articles.

When writing about the fundamentals of a subject an author will sometimes use a title such as: “Whatever 101” as though referring to a beginning college class on “whatever”. In this article, however, the author is choosing to back up even a step before “101” as the fundamentals being covered are so very basic that a college level course designation is really too advanced. This will be about some of the very basics of economics.

Understanding how the economy of a country functions can be difficult due to the enormous number of variables involved. However, there are a few fundamental factors that will always be in play regardless of the political environment. Recognizing and accepting these factors will always have a significant effect on any country’s economy and, most especially, on how its people will be able to live their lives. Unfortunately today, it appears that there are far too many who either fail to grasp these fundamental factors or are intentionally ignoring them in order to pursue ends other than economic success.

Principal 1

All humans need and want to consume a great variety of commodities and services. However, none of what everyone wants or needs exists in nature, readily available and ready to be consumed by anyone. Therefore we have the principal that “Before anything can be consumed it must first be produced”.

Principal 2

Nothing produces itself. “Production only occurs when an individual or group of individuals expend thought, effort and wealth in an effort to produce something.”

Principal 3

All humans primarily need and want similar commodities and services so it is always very likely that anything that is produced will be consumed by someone. “In the production of the commodities and services that humans need and or want, more is always better than less”.