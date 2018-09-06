WhatFinger

How "double-acting" baking powder acts twice (VIDEO)

By —— Bio and Archives--September 6, 2018

WASHINGTON—Baking powder is used to raise baked goods like cakes and cookies. It’s often sold under the label “double-acting,” but what does that mean? In this video, Reactions explains the chemistry of how baking powder can act twice to make bubbles in your baked goods:



