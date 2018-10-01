How FBI, U.S. Attorneys and VA Can End Veteran Homelessness



Fellow Veterans and Friends of Veterans:



Today is the 553rd consecutive Sunday Rally of the Old Veterans Guard to “Save Our Veterans Land” and to “Bring Our Homeless Veterans HOME.” As we know, the VA Office of Inspector General (VA OIG) recently released a stern, no-nonsense 120-page Report exposing the never-ending land-fraud scandal at the Los Angeles VA, which confirms the validity of why we’ve been publicly protesting over the past ten years.

VA’s Management of Land Use Under the West Los Angeles Leasing Act of 2016 As we also know, this land was exclusively deeded in 1888 to be permanently maintained as a National Home to house and care for our disabled and destitute Veterans. To the contrary, the VA has illegally leased this sacred land to a multitude of non-Veteran entities while Los Angeles has for years been our nation’s capital for homeless Veterans. On January 28, 2015, the VA promised to end Veteran homelessness in Los Angeles by the end of 2015 and beyond, as well as execute an “exit strategy” for the nine illegal real estate deals the VA had entered into with non-Veteran entities instead of honoring the Deed of 1888. It’s almost the end of 2018 and we’re still the nation’s capital for homeless Veterans and the number of illegal real estate deals on VA land has grown to 11 with 14 occupants that do not even have an agreement or any legal authority to be on this land, which exposes and contradicts the corrupt, anti-Veteran congressional bill that U.S. Congressman Ted Lieu and U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein co-authored in 2016, and the purpose behind the VA OIG’s thorough investigation. Now, the FBI and U.S. Attorneys have full authority to indict and arrest all criminal co-conspirators who continue to defraud the VA out of Veterans rightful property and prosecute them like they did VA bureaucrat Ralph Tillman who took more than a quarter-million-dollars in bribes and hush money to protect his partner-in-crime Richard Scott who defrauded the VA out of more than $13 million.

But when will this crime spree end? Following are recent photos as well as attached photos (PDF) Above, homeless Veterans sleep on the sidewalk directly outside the Los Angeles VA while hundreds of acres of land inside are illegally used for non-Veteran use instead of immediately sheltering thousands upon thousands of homeless Veterans in Los Angeles as promised in the VA’s 2015 “Principles in Partnership” settlement agreement. Following are photos of Tumbleweed school buses on VA property waiting to pick up students at private Brentwood School, which also has a 25-acre illegal real estate deal for their state-of-the-art athletic complex. This parking lot is where the City of Los Angeles illegally occupies 12 acres of VA property “rent free” for a public dog park, recreation, parking, etc. Tumbleweed was one of the gang-of-nine illegal occupants named in the 2013 Judgment and part of the January 28, 2015 “exit strategy.” Tumbleweed was eventually forced to vacate VA property but still occupies Veterans land—free—as confirmed in this photo and the attached. The attached photos expose more of this flagrant and serious misuse of VA land including the “rent-free” four-acre Brentwood Village Parking Lot, which is completely full virtually every day and there’s at least a half-dozen abandoned vehicles parked for months, 24/7.

Continued below... Here’s how the the FBI, U.S. Attorneys and VA can end Veterans homelessness in Los Angeles How can this mega-million-dollar Federal VA land continue to be “free” as a public shopping center parking lot to some of the wealthiest, non-Veteran residents in Los Angeles, while war-injured and impoverished U.S. Military Veterans are forced to live homeless and hungry in some of the most inhumane conditions imaginable? The VA OIG Report furnished absolute evidence of continued, rampant land-fraud while the FBI, U.S. Attorneys and VA officials remain absolutely silent and passive, as more and more crime, corruption and land-fraud escalates, compounded by the devastatingly inhumane treatment of our war-injured homeless Veterans that also continues to grow and grow. What can be done? Here’s how the the FBI, U.S. Attorneys and VA can end Veterans homelessness in Los Angeles as promised: Immediately arrest all homeless Veterans and prosecute them so they will have the same safe mollycoddle housing, healthcare, meals, showers, beds, etc., that VA criminal Ralph Tillman gets 24/7 at the downtown Los Angeles “detention center.” Let there be no misunderstanding; our homeless Veterans should not be falsely arrested and prosecuted, but instead, an Emergency Humanitarian Relief Housing Center must be established posthaste at the Los Angeles VA along with a “Search and Rescue” team to go into every community within Los Angeles and “Bring Our Homeless Veterans HOME,” with the overriding mission of “No Homeless Veterans Left Behind.”

Time for U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions to prosecute the land-fraud criminals Time for President Donald Trump and VA Secretary Robert Wilkie to take immediate action on behalf of our war-injured and impoverished Veterans need them most? And it’s also time for U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions to prosecute the land-fraud criminals and evict everyone except Veterans and VA employees from the Los Angeles VA. Vote for Dr. Kenneth Wright to replace anti-Veteran Ted Lieu in the 33rd Congressional District! JUDICIAL WATCH—Federal Audit Exposes Corruption in Illegal VA Land Sharing Agreements at LA Facility ... Sincerely,

Robert L. Rosebrock

Director, Old Veterans Guard God Bless America and the Veterans Revolution!

Rosebrock is a U.S. Army Veteran, Vietnam War-era, HQ USARHAW, Schofield Barracks. He is Director of the Veterans Revolution and the Old Veterans Guard.