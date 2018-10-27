Two years ago, millions of Americans woke up from a deep sleep and did not recognize what they saw or how we got here

If The Left Had Their Way--How We Got Here



As I write this article there are thousands of people walking, riding part way, determined to enter the United States, legally or otherwise to join the 20+ million other illegal immigrants already in the country. America has raised government, a standard of living, and a security level to a point never before seen anywhere in the world. And yet, we live in a country of contradictions and dichotomy. How did we get to a place where so many Americans question the most successful social and political culture in human history? We have self-government, capitalism, freedom of speech, freedom of religion, freedom to defend oneself, the freedom to be all you can be, and yet America is viciously disparaged by millions who, at the same time, are reaping its benefits. How did this happen? How did we get here? Related: If the Left Had Their Way What Would It Be Like

The shift in our culture, our way of thinking, the destruction of our most precious institutions The shift in our culture, our way of thinking, the destruction of our most precious institutions, is not the result of some evolutionary process of a free democratic society, it is by design. A core group of Marxists became the catalyst that became the cancer that now has infected much of America and our political system. In 1923, a group of German intellectuals founded the Institute of Social Research in Frankfurt, Germany, an offshoot of the Communist Revolution in Russia. The school was modeled after the Marx-Engels Institute in Moscow and became known as the Frankfurt School. Their aim was to develop concepts known as Cultural Marxism and Critical Theory. In 1933, when the Nazis came to power, they fled to the United States, having taken residence in major American Universities such as Columbia, Princeton, Brandeis, and the University of California at Berkeley. These Marxists included Herbert Marcuse, who coined the phrase, ‘make love, not war,’ during the Vietnam War era. Cultural Marxism is simply applying Critical Theory, the philosophical approach to culture to confront family composition or the undertaking of the disintegration of the traditional family, gender, race and cultural identity to Western Civilization. Their approach to the family was the creation of a matriarchal society, the removal of the father and inserting the woman as the dominant figure…one of the goals to keep the American male caged. They decided that American culture had to be destroyed for Communism to grow and flourish. In short, remove God that creates and constrains society and insert the humanist approach to re-define and unleash it. Critical Theory rejected the confirmation or falsification of theory by experimentation evidence. They felt that only a superior mind could derive truth from observation of the evidence, without the need to test these hypotheses against everyday experience. A brief example of this would be a salesman saying to you…“Trust me!”

Group of ‘elites’ used this boomer, hippie counter-culture generation of the 60s as a vehicle to introduce and implement Marxism Hence, Utopia would be fashioned by these ‘intellectuals’ from imagination, not susceptible to criticism on the basis of the examination of evidence. The revolution would be quiet, slow, and subtle, applying the principles of Karl Marx while using the tools of Sigmund Freud. Since the 40s cultural Marxists adopted the language of the New Deal and the liberal left to gain acceptance at the same time maintaining their objectives. While America was sleeping and eventually basking in the victory of the cold war, the cultural revolution had already taken hold, previously aided by Marxist adherents like sociologists Richard Cloward and Francis Piven, political strategist Saul Alinsky and a relatively well-to-do, idealistic, pot-smoking, baby-boomer generation. This group of ‘elites’ had successfully used this boomer, hippie counter-culture generation of the 60s as a vehicle to introduce and implement Marxism, first in the higher education system, then into Hollywood, eager to be relieved of any restraint. The media followed suit wanting to be relevant in a changing culture. When these college students became adults, many of them entered politics, anxious to retain and use what they learned from these ‘all so wise’ intellectuals…life free from moral consequence or constraint. This was not a mere sign of the times. It was a well planned and executed revolution. These newby politicians, filled with Marxist ideology camouflaged as liberalism found a home in the Democrat Party. They eventually took over an entire power-hungry political party. They became preoccupied in giving welfare, section eight housing, food stamps, free healthcare, all manner of social benefits while teaching their recipients to literally love their servitude. Some in the Party only wanted power while others saw it as a means to an end…Communism. It was an exercise well taught by Cloward and Piven…overwhelm the system until it collapses.

Continued below... Culture war or Cltural revolution The culture war or cultural revolution we hear so much about is not merely about Christmas decorations. It is, in reality, a Marxist revolution. They must destroy our culture from within and leave nothing standing, especially Christianity. These hippies and counter-culture kids are now in their later years having suffered the birth of a new generation with an additional generation behind it. They all have been deprived of knowing what America stands for and indoctrinated by our now diseased institutions, having completely re-written our history. These changes slipped past traditional academics almost unobserved until it was too late. That is why so many Americans, including our last president, ignorantly feel the Constitution is no longer relevant. Our Judeo-Christian, American culture is alien to a society without limits or to any immoral compulsion. As President Obama complained, “You cling to your guns and religion.” Self-government cannot exist without self-restraint, limits to our behavior and the behavior of government. Cultural Marxism offers little in theory. In reality, of course, Marxism saw fit to murder millions of people to control or limit citizen behavior, but none to control government behavior. What so many millions of people do not understand is that they are being led to the slaughter by social revolutionaries bent on total destruction of the existing social order. They are being bought with tax money to fund their every social and political whim, supported by the ever accommodating American people who think they are being benevolent. These millions of takers are now demanding free healthcare, free college tuition, forgiveness of their student loans, basic income, uncontrolled immigration with paid benefits, all while trying to decide what gender or race they want to be.

In spite of all the negative press from a corrupt media, Joe McCarthy was right after all Having benefited off the blood and sweat of better generations, the baby boomers, could prove to be the most dangerous generation in American history. They have been overseeing the completion of a Marxist take-over of every major public institution in America and have little understanding of what they have unleashed. And their work is nearly complete. It would have been finished had Hillary won the election. Trump’s winning of the Presidency greatly angered many true believers. They were so close. In spite of all the negative press from a corrupt media, Joe McCarthy was right after all. Two years ago, millions of Americans woke up from a deep sleep and did not recognize what they saw or how we got here. No one can deny our culture has changed immeasurably. Time will tell if we can reverse this disease. I don’t believe we will have long to wait…November should do it.

Ray DiLorenzo is a career pilot having retired after 22 years as a contract fire pilot with the California Department of Forestry (Cal-Fire). He is presently affiliated with Stand Up America founded by Maj. Gen. Paul E. Vallely (Ret).