Latest on Toronto Mass Shooting

By Fox News —— Bio and Archives--July 23, 2018
Guns-Crime-Terror-Security | Comments | Print Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us
Terrorism was not being ruled out as a motive after a gunman fired into packed Toronto restaurants and cafes Sunday, killing two people and injuring 12 others before dying in a gun battle with police, officials said.
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit said in a news release two people were killed by a man who “fired shots at groups of people several times” while walking along Danforth Avenue.—More…
My evening was nice until I heard shooting right out of my place on the danforth. So scary!! The gun violence in Toronto is crazy. pic.twitter.com/eNHLlUlp6r— n (@nsxoxoii) July 23, 2018
Breaking News, Latest News and Current News from Fox News. Breaking news and video. Latest Current News: U.S.,