Toronto shooting rampage leaves 2 dead, 12 hurt; gunman dead after firing into restaurants

Latest on Toronto Mass Shooting

Mass shooting in Toronto; 1 killed and about 14 shot; gunman dead

Terrorism was not being ruled out as a motive after a gunman fired into packed Toronto restaurants and cafes Sunday, killing two people and injuring 12 others before dying in a gun battle with police, officials said.

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit said in a news release two people were killed by a man who “fired shots at groups of people several times” while walking along Danforth Avenue.—More…



Video appears to show the gunman walking down the street, before he turned, whipped out his gun and opened fire



