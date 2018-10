Everyone who is involved in the illegal and negative impact of the VA OIG Report has the blood of war-injured and impoverished homeless Veterans on their hands

More VA Crime and Corruption



Fellow Veterans and Friends of Veterans Please read this 120-page Report .... VA’s Management of Land Use Under the West Los Angeles Leasing Act of 2016 As though convicted and incarcerated VA bureaucrat Ralph Tillman’s horrific crimes didn’t affect the sanctity and safety of the Los Angeles VA land and the lives of war-injured Veterans enough with his personal signature being on all nine illegal VA “sharing agreements,” the VA’s Office of Inspector General (VA OIG) recently released their 120-page Report exposing the rampant crime and corruption that’s taken place after Tillman resigned in disgrace.

Correspondingly, the VA OIG reviewed 40 land use agreements and determined that 11 did not comply with the WLA Leasing Act, other applicable federal laws, or the Draft Master Plan (DMP). Also, 14 non-VA entities were operating on campus with either an expired or no documented agreement. Why are there any “land use agreements” of any nature at all on these sacred grounds? Read the attached Congressional Act of 1887 and Legal Deed of 1888 and there’s absolutely no mention of anything of the kind or nature that is taking place on these hollowed grounds. A class of pre-schoolers would clearly understand these two documents if properly explained to them, so why can’t adult “public servants” who are entrusted with the utmost of moral and legal responsibility understand them? Think about this! Since the VA entered into the counterfeit “settlement agreement” on January 28, 2015 with a #6 promise for an “exit strategy” of the nine illegal real estate deals, which was preceded with a #1 promise to end Veteran homelessness in Los Angeles by the end of 2015 and beyond, LA remains our nation’s capital for homeless Veterans while the out-of-control land-fraud scandal at this same corrupt VA expanded to 11 VA real estate agreements that do not comply with the law, while 14 more occupants on VA property are either there with an expired or no documented agreement at all. Attention new VA Secretary Robert L. Wilkie: You must to come to the Los Angeles VA posthaste and clean house by firing each and every VA official who aided and abetted in these ongoing crimes of Biblical proportion, as well as evicting every non-Veteran entity on this VA land. President Trump did not appoint you to be another dishonest, weak-kneed wimp and charlatan that have run the VA in the past. No, he appointed you to be a tough-minded leader with unwavering honesty serving our U.S. Military Veterans first and foremost.

Thus, it’s time for you to demand that all the VA criminals are prosecuted and all our homeless Veterans are housed and cared for by issuing immediate sanctions that prohibit any and all illegal occupants from ever entering upon these sacred grounds! The FBI must call for a Federal Grand Jury Investigation and prosecute each and every VA bureaucrat who helped orchestrate these illegal real estate deals and breached the contract of ending Veteran homelessness, as well as prosecuting those individuals who are connected with and benefited from every illegal real estate deal mentioned in this Report. It is now imperative that the same fervor be exercised in ending Veteran homelessness that these VA bureaucrats exercised in illegally giving away this sacred land during the last three-and-a-half years—land that was deeded exclusively in 1888 as a National Home for disabled and disadvantaged Veterans. Everyone who is involved in the illegal and negative impact of the VA OIG Report has the blood of war-injured and impoverished homeless Veterans on their hands. May God have mercy on all of these criminal ingrates because we sure as hell won’t. There’s been a lot of bogus talk about “a new day at the VA” ... well that new day has indeed arrived! “Save Our Veterans Land” and “Bring Our Homeless Veterans HOME.” God Bless America and the Veterans Revolution! Old Veterans Guard Act 1887 (PDF)

Deed of 1888 (PDF)

Rosebrock is a U.S. Army Veteran, Vietnam War-era, HQ USARHAW, Schofield Barracks. He is Director of the Veterans Revolution and the Old Veterans Guard.

