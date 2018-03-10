

Fellow Veterans and Friends of Veterans

Tomorrow—Rain or Shine

Veterans Appreciation Day - “Canada Free Press”

Thanks to Canada Free Press for being the only media to announce tomorrow’s celebration of the 130th Anniversary of the Deed of 1888 and the 10th Anniversary of the Old Veterans Guard and the Veterans Revolution to “Save Our Veterans Land” and to “Bring Our Homeless Veterans HOME.”

The OVG has always maintained a peaceful and non-violent vigil for 510 consecutive Sundays while the VA police have exercised illegal and unconstitutional invasion, including police brutality and falsified arrests, in trying to silence our message on behalf of our voiceless war-injured and homeless Veterans.

Be there tomorrow and show your support for the thousands upon thousands of disabled and destitute Veterans who belong inside the VA in their rightful National Veterans Home and not homeless and hungry at skid row and in back-alley squalor.

God Bless America and the Veterans Revolution!