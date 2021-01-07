The Washington, D.C. 'Insurrection' lured naïve Americans, and others not so naïve as they were cunning, into a trap where death awaited Ashli Babbitt. Whoever crawled through the broken glass in the door would have died. It just happened to be her

Death by Democrat or Nazi Entrapment is Murder

On 6 January 2021, Ashli Babbitt was shot dead inside the U.S. Capitol Building. She was 36 years old, and a fourteen-year veteran of the United States Air Force. Heavy.com, the Washington D.C. ‘news’ outlet solidly entrenched in the Swamp, noted that, “Her Twitter page contained references to QAnon, which is a fringe extremist right wing conspiracy theory movement that believes pedophiles are embedded in high-ranking governmental positions.” (That would allegedly fit the description of the longest serving Republican Speaker of the House.) The implied meaning is that, given her ‘right wing’ proclivities, she deserved shooting. The New York Times report of her death was titled “Woman Killed in Capitol Embraced Trump and QAnon”. That sums up the Times’ viewpoint of the woman’s human worth.

Why did none of the police officers try to stop Babbitt from going through the broken glass? In the picture below, a man at bottom left is immediately attending to the wounded Babbitt. Who is he? He does not appear to be a rioter. What are the three armed police in SWAT gear doing directly behind the shooting, on the stair steps, besides watching? That makes at least six police outside the doors near Babbitt and the protesters. Why did none of the police officers try to stop Babbitt from going through the broken glass? Also standing close to Babbitt was someone you saw interviewed on the ABC YouTube video (at 24 sec.). John Sullivan’s footage of the shooting was, according to The Intercept, “licensed by major news organizations, including the Washington Post and MSNBC.” You will recognize Sullivan from the ABC video on YouTube.





See anything unusual yet? See anything unusual yet? Add this: At 1:05 in a local NBC News video, three police officers standing in front of the door about to become the scene of the shooting, suddenly file off to their left and get out of the way. Rioters immediately took their place and continue their assault on the doors that are already cracked. At 2:03, less than a minutes later, Babbitt is shot dead after climbing half-way through the broken window, about to her stomach level. She’s half in–half out when shot. The Gateway Pundit claims to have identified the Capitol Police shooter. Forbes reported that the officer will face no criminal charge, adding that: “Authorities determined there was insufficient evidence to support that the Capitol police officer violated civil rights laws in the shooting, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington, D.C. said in a statement. A federal investigation found it was reasonable that the officer, who has not been identified, believed it was necessary to fire at 35-year-old Babbitt in self-defense or in the defense of lawmakers and staffers who were evacuating the House chamber, according to the statement.” (highlighting added) The Capitol Police Officer felt his life was in danger. Babbitt shows no evidence of having any kind of weapon. She is dangling in air mid-body in a window. And, the unidentified shooter felt his life was in danger. From whom? He did not fire “at” Babbitt, he fired into her.





Babbitt’s civil rights were not violated, but her right to life was He could have pushed Babbitt back through the window with a shove. Babbitt’s civil rights were not violated, but her right to life was. To summarize: Someone with rank ordered the D.C. Capitol Police to permit protesters to enter the building. That’s not a decision they could make on their own. Some protesters make their way to a door barred by three police officers who calmly face several protestors yelling in their faces. The three suddenly, as though given the order to, file off to their left. Within a minute, an unidentified Capitol Policeman, in a business suit, who has been aiming a semi-automatic handgun from a nearby corner, steps forward as Ashli Babbitt is moving her upper torso through the open window, and fires a round that, from that angle, likely enters the separation between neck and shoulder from her left side, resulting in a fatal bleeder. But, at no time were Babbitt’s Civil Rights violated. Just before the fatal shot, the three policeman, formerly barring entry through the doors, appear to know what’s coming and get out of the line-of-fire so as to not become collateral damage. All this, those who look can see. Nazis also knew how to entrap and kill The little-known Venlo Incident is told in an 8-minute video on YouTube. Here’s the setting: Germany invades Poland on 1 September 1939. On 3 September, Britain and France declare war on Germany. On 9 November, two months later, the “Venlo Incident” happens on the border between the Netherlands – then a neutral country – and Germany. Although war had been declared, outside of Poland not much of war has happened yet. The British are hoping to find a compromise with the Nazis that would preclude another world war. They are fed false information that high ranking German Generals are planning to limit Hitler’s ambitions and, perhaps, even assassinate him. It’s the bait in the trap. Nazi operatives convince two agents of the British SIS (Secret Intelligence Service, AKA: MI6) who are living undercover in the Netherlands, that they can meet a German General aware of the current plot against Hitler. It was still several years before a real plot would materialize. After a series of meetings, the date, time and place were set for a meeting where a key General in the plot would meet the British agents. The place was very near the Dutch-German border. The Netherlands was a neutral country, but a Dutch Lieutenant, Dirk Klop, under assignment from the Dutch government, accompanied SIS Agents Captain Payne Best and Major Richard Stevens to the alleged meeting with the German General. The Nazis closed the trap at the roadside restaurant and tavern, pictured above. Dirk Klop was killed in a gun fight with about 10 well-armed men who sprang the trap. They took his near-dead body and the two live SIS Agents across the border into Germany; literally the distance between home plate and first base. Agents Best and Stevens spent the rest of the war in concentration camps. No telling how much British intelligence information the Germans squeezed out of them. But the war had not yet begun in earnest, and intelligence matters would soon begin changing at an ever increasing pace. Agent Best wrote the entire story in “The Venlo Incident: A True Story of Double-Dealing, Captivity, and a Murderous Nazi Plot.” The ‘Incident’ was an example of entrapment. Dirk Klop was not the target, but he died in the chaos of the trap being sprung. The Washington, D.C. ‘Insurrection’ lured naïve Americans, and others not so naïve as they were cunning, into a trap where death awaited Ashli Babbitt. Whoever crawled through the broken glass in the door would have died. It just happened to be her. Her death buttressed the ‘Insurrection’ meme that triggered the Second Trump Impeachment. Next: How Nazis and Democrats convert the sad death into martyrdom for their cause

