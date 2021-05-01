Part 1: Nazi Hate

Nazis and Democrats share the stain of hatred

The title of an article posted here on September 18, 2018 read: “When it ends, where will all the hate [inside the Democrat Party] go?” No answer was offered; it was too soon to know. But, on 9 November 2016, the day after Trump won, we began to see where Democrat hate was headed. (Coming in Part 2) We know where Nazi hate went after Germany lost World War I.

The “stab-in-the-back” meme focused Nazi Party hatred They hated the Jews enough to exterminate them with obscene cruelty, while many among the German people remained silently complicit in the carnage. At the end, the Third Reich was kaput. What both political parties, the Nazis and today’s Democrats, had/have in common is the capability and desire to traffic in fake memes shaped to their advantage. On 21 October 1918, a young German soldier named Adolf Hitler was recovering from a gas attack when he learned of the defeat of Germany that prompted a revolution. He called it “the greatest villainy of the century”. Many Germans believed their Army did not lose the war, but had been “stabbed-in-the-back” by liberal politicians on the home front. That sentiment was popularly rendered in cartoons, like the two above. In Mein Kampf (1925) Hitler wrote, “I knew that all was lost. Only fools, liars and criminals could hope for mercy from the enemy. In those nights [during his recovery] hatred grew in me, hatred for those responsible for this deed…My own fate became known to me. I decided to go into politics.” (The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich, William L. Shirer, 1960, p.32) Germans who bought the “stab-in-the-back” meme felt betrayed by Germany’s surrender. Many joined the Nazi Party. The reparations demanded of Germany by the Allies in the Treaty of Versailles exacerbated the agony of military defeat, and dialed-up the hatred for those held responsible. As noted by the historian Ian Kershaw, “In reality, of course, there had been no treachery, no stab-in-the-back. This was…a legend the Nazis would use as a central element of their propaganda armoury. Unrest at home was a consequence, not a cause, of military failure. Germany had been militarily defeated and was close to the end of its tether – though nothing had prepared people for capitulation. In fact, triumphalist propaganda was still coming from the High Command in late October 1918.” (Hitler 1889-1937 Hubris, Ian Kershaw, 1998, p.97.)

The Jews were a convenient scapegoat for the German defeat The Jews were a convenient scapegoat for the German defeat. Anti-Jewish sentiments were not new to 20th Century Germany. They had existed there in the 19th Century. In 1879, the historian Heinrich von Treitschke, wrote of a rising tide of anti-Jewish feelings among Germans “whom they perceived as an invading foreign element: ‘Even in the most educated circles, among men who reject any thought of religious intolerance or national arrogance, one hears as if from a single mouth: The Jews are our misfortune’”. Then, in 1886, Friedrich Nietzsche wrote, “I have not met a German yet who was well disposed toward the Jews; and however unconditionally all the cautious and politically-minded repudiate real anti-Semitism, even this caution and policy are not directed against the species of this feeling itself but only against its dangerous immoderation.” (Julius Streicher: Nazi Editor of the Notorious Anti-Semitic Newspaper Der Sturmer, Randall L. Bytwerk, 1983, p.65.) Point is, Adolf Hitler did not invent racial antisemitism. Rather, he synthesized and weaponized the traditions of religious and economic anti-Judaism with racialist conceptions. In his early manifesto Mein Kampf, Hitler drew upon the writings and political goals of, for example, Richard Wagner, Wilhelm Marr, and Houston Stewart Chamberlain. In turn, Nazi racialist antisemitism took shape in the years leading up to the 1933 Nazi takeover through the additional efforts of Theodor Fritsch and Heinrich von Treitschke, among others. (See: The Coming of the Third Reich, Richard Evans, 2003, pp. 26ff.) This amalgamation of hate was duly propagated by Hitler, Goebbels, and the Nazi media to their political followers and the National Socialist thugocracy. In the continuation of this article, we will see how the Nazi use of fake memes was replicated on the American political scene by the Democrat Party, to their benefit. Next: Part 2, Democrat Hate in Memes Author’s Note: This is part of an on-going series based on the hypothesis that today’s Democratic Party has, since Donald J. Trump emerged as a contender for the Presidency in 2016, adopted several methods and tactics used by the National Socialist German Worker’ Party (1920-1945) in order to control people.

SHOW DISQUS COMMENTS