A History of Violence



Having gone through the statistical data from various websites that keep close track of numbers like religionofpeace.com, and Wikipedia, the stats show a grim picture of the war on terror of which few people are reporting or aware. Since 9/11 till December 28, 2017, there have been 34,583 Islamic attacks around the world. 224,168 people have been killed and 303,724 people injured. The attacks have occurred in 61 countries.

There is a long history of Islamic violence Do not think that Islamic terrorism began on 9/11. There is a long history of Islamic violence beginning with the Tripolitan War (1801-1805) between the United States and the Northwest African Muslim states. Since 9/11…In the United States, Wikipedia shows 100 have been killed by terrorism and 323 injured. In France, 265 killed and 864 injured. In Great Britain, 94 killed and 931+ injured. In Israel, 446 killed and 2,318+ injured. Interestingly, in Israel, since Netanyahu became Prime Minister in 2009 to present, 10 were killed with 15 injured in Israel. Israel went from an average of 61 deaths and 314 injured a year to an average of 1.1 deaths and 1.6 injured a year. We are not talking about military casualties or just ISIS inspired attacks. We are reporting civilian deaths and casualties from all the perpetrators…the Taliban, ISIS, al-Qaeda, al-Shabaab, Boko Haram, Mujahideen, the PLO and dozens of other fundamentalist Islamic groups from the ‘religion of peace.’ People were murdered for being in the wrong Islamic sect, using cellphones, collaborating, being gay, a woman going shopping without a husband, being Christian, Jewish, Buddhist, Hindu, etc. Methods were car bombs, suicide vests, IEDs, be-headings, crucifixions, being run over by cars or trucks, slitting throats, burning alive in a bakery oven, being set ablaze, being dropped in nitric acid, eaten alive by ravenous dogs. The lucky ones were just shot. They have no rules of engagement. They just kill. The wickedness and evil of these Muslims is off the chart. They think nothing of beheading people as young as a toddler. Sorry liberals, but these 527,892 people were not killed or wounded by Jews, Methodists, Baptists, or Rastafarians. There were all dispatched by Islamists, Muslims, followers of Muhammad.

One doesn’t kill and injure over a half million people just because they have merely a different opinion on some religious issues One doesn’t kill and injure over a half million people just because they have merely a different opinion on some religious issues. They are convinced their religion dictates the death of anyone who does not follow Allah and his prophet. They may or may not be correct in their interpretation of the Koran, but so what. If they want to kill you, you don’t get into a theological discussion. The peaceful Muslims are irrelevant. These murderers are being aided by liberals here in the United States and around the world who think they have a higher calling to protect immigration and freedom of religion unless, of course, you practice Christianity or Judaism. I wouldn’t trade one family member, friend or any innocent to exhibit their ‘morality.’ President Trump was totally justified in exercising his authority on immigration from countries drenched in terrorism. If you are presented with a bowl of fruit knowing one or two are poison, you pass. We can only thank God we have a president that has the where-with-all and the guts to deal with these monsters like no other before him. President Trump, refreshingly, seems oblivious to political speak, answering a question that has nothing to do with the question or entering into a diatribe with very little meaningful content. Our President knows what the problem is and is not afraid to express it. President Trump has made promises and he intends to keep those promises. No one should expect perfection from a president, but we should expect action…how original to be getting it.

Ray DiLorenzo is a career pilot having retired after 22 years as a contract fire pilot with the California Department of Forestry (Cal-Fire). He is presently affiliated with Stand Up America founded by Maj. Gen. Paul E. Vallely (Ret).