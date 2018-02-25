Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

Anti-Trump Hysteria Contributes to U.S. Losses at Olympics



Some people have observed that President Obama’s Olympic teams won more medals than President Trump’s. They actually have it backwards. The blind misinformed hatred of Trump has proven to be a distraction, interfering with the ability of many members of the 2018 Olympic Team to concentrate properly. Adam Rippon has become the darling of the press of the left, when he should really be ignored or condemned rather than lionized, for his Michelle Obama style comment. Rippon ripped into Vice President Trump by saying the views of both of them have nothing in common. It is true that they may differ on homosexuality, with Pence siding with the Biblical position, but surely nobody can doubt that the Vice-President is generally committed to democracy and patriotism, and the hundreds of laws and regulations they have spawned. Adam Rippon’s sin is far worse than the original Adam’s sin in that by Rippon’s saying he has no views in common with the Vice-President, he is not seeking knowledge but is repudiating all the principles of democracy and patriotism, from respect for the flag to respect for the office holders sworn to uphold what the flag stands for. Rippon was subjectively described as performing feats no other Olympian had performed, yet he only won a single medal, and a bronze one at that.

Rippon’s blanket statement against values shared with the Vice-President of the United States brings to mind the famous statement of Michelle Obama, that she wasn’t proud of America until her husband was nominated to serve as president of the United States. This meant Michelle opposed Civil Rights legislation, the enactment of Martin Luther King Day instead of President’s Day, and all the hundreds of laws and regulations providing benefits to All Americans without regard to creed or color. Lindsay Vonn, a proven gold medalist in the past, and a Trump hater in the present, failed to get more than one Bronze Medal this time around, in three events. She even clipped a gate coming down, at one point, which can’t be excused by injuries, but which is unthinkable for a person accustomed to winning gold. She had said she was not skating for our president. She would fail to rise to honor his office, so nobody rose for her even once for a gold medal she would have won, in normal circumstances. This is all despite repeated statements by President Trump and Vice-President Pence that they wanted ALL American competitors to succeed. Gus Kenworthy made a point of saying that everyone in the Olympic Stadium except for Ivanka Trump had worked to get into the Olympics, even though it is obvious that many other representatives of many other countries had not. Kenworthy was not worthy of finishing one event above 12th out of 12 competitors. What these Olympians, and Michelle Obama, have in common, is a blind and ignorant hatred of President Trump, alleging that he doesn’t care for the common man – or woman – even though he brought unemployment down to its lowest level ever, for blacks and Latinos (though it crept up again a bit, at some point), yet many Blacks and Latinos in Congress refused to stand or applaud when this was announced at the recent State of the Union Address; even though he has promoted more women to leadership positions in the construction industry, where he worked until recently, than virtually any other construction company, and he has raised the consciousness of women’s rights by appointing his own daughter as a senior advisor, known as a successful entrepreneur in her own right, and focusing on the rights of working women.

Trump was absurdly accused of anti-Semitism despite the appointment of the most pro-Israel and outspoken supporter of Israel to the top position at the United Nations since perhaps Daniel Patrick Moynihan, and despite every single one of his marriage-age children going out with or marrying people with Jewish blood, and despite his decision to move the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, as required by Congress, and as promised by his presidential predecessors, and despite a disproportionate percentage of his appointments of people to senior policy positions affecting Israel being not just Jews but Orthodox Jews, as are Ivanka and Jared Kushner. Another Olympian claims the decision to have the American Flag carried at the closing ceremonies by a Gold Medal winner is somehow based on discrimination against Blacks even though it was based on a simple vote, by Olympians whose country until only a little bit more than a year ago was led by a duly elected African-American and White hybrid man. It is true that some of the Olympians referred to above had injuries that contributed to their failures to obtain gold medals this year, but injuries are often caused by a failure to concentrate adequately in training. Blind hatred, based on ignorance and lies, can be a distraction, and Olympians must be focused and free of negativity to succeed. So the United States team’s failure to live up to its potential can certainly be attributed, at least in part, to this blind and ignorant hatred. Let us hope that future Olympians will be partisan only on behalf of their team and their country, which bears the standard of freedom and democracy, and non-partisan and color-blind as to individuals, rather than blinded by blind and ignorant hatred.

<em>Mr. Rich is a self-described liberal with common sense and an open mind.<em>