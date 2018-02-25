Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

Inconsistently, students who call for age restrictions to keep someone of their own years from purchasing a gun, expect seasoned members of society to consider them expert witnesses on the issue

Contradiction: Trust our arguments and reason, when we say we are too immature to own a weapon



Illogic has become endemic in our youth, much at the fault of indoctrination referred to as education, but also by the lack of parental involvement in children’s lives. The aftermath of the Parkland. Florida mass shooting has spawned every level of emotional breakdown, from students and fact-resistant adults’ boorish behavior at the CNN “town hall” to the disrespectful rabble-rousing of Debbie Wasserman Schultz at a prayer vigil.

Emotion destroys civil society Emotion destroys civil society. It’s been proven through millennia, but since millennials haven’t been taught history or the rewards of self-restraint, they have no clue that the rants they, the media and many “schooled” educators have inflicted on impressionable youth is the starting point of cultural demise. The cycle has been ongoing for decades. The product of all those years of denying this country’s founding in a war to extract themselves from oppression, which was achieved by the means of firearms, serves to feed the self-indulgent fantastic belief that utopia is possible… all we need do is collect all the guns. That answer does nothing to affect the irrational behavior of individuals so steeped in emotion that they lash out at anyone who might have insulted them. And the application of psychotropic drugs has been proven to exacerbate the problem. List every one of the mass shooters since Columbine in 1999 and there will be found a trail of anti-depressants or other mood altering medications. This is another part of iatrogenic disease (illness traced back to medical treatment). The intention is not to disparage doctors or teachers here, but to shine a light on social ills that are derived directly from human pride, believing we have accumulated enough knowledge of how the world and the mind operates that we can cure dysfunctions. Truthfully, we’ve done nothing but make things worse by blaming everything but ourselves and our introspection. Nothing is more glaring than the demand by youth at these rallies, meetings and so-called town halls to impose age limits (21 years old) on the purchase of firearms. This is not to say that background checks or refusal to sell guns to teenagers should be disavowed. What is so foolish in giving children the microphone to erupt with unrestrained emotion, placing blame on inanimate objects rather than social engineering (of which they’ve no clue they are guinea pigs) is that many are unable to see or speak beyond blind hatred; hatred of people and things that they’ve been taught is how one shows love for the less fortunate. Completely upside-down thinking.

Not experienced and mature enough to own and operate a gun, yet they expect others to accept their opinion despite their self-declared immaturity Inconsistently, students who call for age restrictions to keep someone of their own years from purchasing a gun, expect seasoned members of society to consider them expert witnesses on the issue. The contradiction comes in as they explain that they are not experienced and mature enough to own and operate a gun, yet they expect others to accept their opinion despite their self-declared immaturity. If you say you’re too young to handle a gun, what makes you think you’re not too young to have a rational opinion that older and wiser folks should take seriously? There is a place for sentiment to be expressed, especially in the wake of a tragedy experienced first-hand, but firing emotional projectiles at the world shouldn’t be on public display. The shock and pain needs time to dissipate through tears and commiseration among family and friends. Age-old practices of allotting time to grieve in private serves individuals well. Lashing out at strangers doesn’t alleviate the anguish in the long run. Emotional outbursts heighten it by opening the door to self-recrimination or embarrassment later. If it’s embarrassment, then the common reaction is to double-down on recklessly expressed words, widening the gulf between individuals – friends and foe alike. Take into account the resurgent attack on the NRA and their spokesmen. Hear the difference between emotion-addled youth yelling “murderer” at a sole woman speaking facts, and the rational crowd, listening to the President at CPAC, applaud a man of God in honor of his passing. They stand up for restoring our nation and faith in God whereas mindbent teens at #StudentsStandUp disparage the nation that gave them a voice. These young people shame themselves with vehement disrespect and intolerance for individuals, facts or any opinion opposing what they’ve been taught. Being distraught from personal tragedy does not excuse vicious behavior. Were that so, then logic would demand that some of the crazed shooters be absolved of their heinous actions due to a miserable life experience. It doesn’t work that way, kids. Nothing gets fixed by screaming at the problem. Wrong is wrong.

