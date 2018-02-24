Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

With a straight face, the government asks us to trust them with our protection

Depending On Ignorance



We are burdened with a decades old liberal-socialist deep state, a corrupt mainstream media, and a public school and university system that perverts our history, culture and Constitution. This has spawned a legion of young and now mature individuals grabbing microphones. They make sweeping statements as ones with authority, but demonstrate their ignorance on subjects like the Constitution, of which they were taught little or nothing. The Left depends on this ignorance to further their grip on our liberty, furthering their agenda. It is manipulation on a grand scale.

These are tools of an old left-wing theology and government that, as James Robison has said, “masquerades as God.” They have poisoned our nation and instead of solutions that preserve our freedoms, they offer what they wanted from the start, more government, more control. There are many educators dealing in indoctrination rather than education. This practice has become pervasive and devious. The authors of United States History: Preparing for the Advanced Placement Examination decided to create their own interpretation of the Constitution. Under ‘2nd Amendment’, their summary reads: “The people have the right to keep and bear arms in a state militia.” Our founding fathers and Supreme Court say differently. In a 2008 landmark decision, the Supreme Court confirmed what was already known; the 2nd Amendment protects the individual’s right to possess a firearm unconnected with service in a militia. With erroneous and misguided interpretations of our 2nd Amendment thriving, what do the founding fathers, the men who wrote and endorsed the document have to say: “No free man shall ever be debarred from the use of arms.” —Thomas Jefferson, 1776 ” I prefer dangerous freedom over peaceful slavery.”—Thomas Jefferson, 1787 “I ask who are the militia? They consist now of the whole people, except a few public officers.”—George Mason, 1788 “The Constitution shall never be construed to prevent the people of the United States who are peaceable citizens from keeping their own arms.”—

Samuel Adams, 1788 “Before a standing army can rule, the people must be disarmed, as they are in almost every country in Europe. The supreme power in America cannot enforce unjust laws by the sword; because the whole body of the people are armed, and constitute a force superior to any band of regular troops.”—Noah Webster, 1787

We mourn when any innocents are killed, but there is a larger issue at stake. The 2nd Amendment is not about hunting. It is not about sport. It is about self-defense, self-defense against criminals, self-defense against the mentally deranged, and self-defense against a tyrannical government. Don’t waste your time by saying an out-of-control government can’t happen here. It can happen here. It can happen here like it happened in Russia, like it happened in China, in Germany, in France, in Cambodia, like it is happening in Venezuela and Cuba…100 million dead is a strong testament. With a straight face, the government asks us to trust them with our protection. The Broward County, Florida Sheriff’s Department failed to protect those children. The FBI failed to protect those children. The deputy assigned to the school failed to protect those children. Even the police responding to the shooting failed to protect those children. To make matters worse, the police thought they were tracking Nikolas Cruz live on a surveillance video. They realized later, when it was too late, that the video carried a twenty minute delay. The students and teachers were already dead. The response to this perpetrator, from federal and state authorities, at every stage, was a totally mismanaged, mishandled blunder. Was there anyone wearing a uniform or possessing an official title who did it right? Every child and teacher in that school was on their own. This incident, from start to finish, was no exercise in confidence and security. It is clear to any thinking person that the best first-responder is yourself. Now the politicians, police officials, the misinformed, poorly educated distraught students and parents, and the ever-present liberal vermin eager to use these deaths for political gain, are asking us to react with an equally emotional backlash. They demand we put away our common sense, abandon our freedoms, and blame an inanimate object. The 2nd Amendment is our most important right. It insures and defends every other right given to us by God. If there are those that would surrender those rights in search of like-minded doormats, let them look elsewhere, for they won’t find them here. This is America!

Ray DiLorenzo is a career pilot having retired after 22 years as a contract fire pilot with the California Department of Forestry (Cal-Fire). He is presently affiliated with Stand Up America founded by Maj. Gen. Paul E. Vallely (Ret).