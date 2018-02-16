Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein holds a press conference for a law enforcement announcement
Deputy AG Rosenstein speaks on law enforcement announcement
Fox News -- Bio and Archives
| Comments
Breaking News, Latest News and Current News from Fox News. Breaking news and video. Latest Current News: U.S.,
Please adhere to our commenting policy to avoid being banned. As a privately owned website, we reserve the right to remove any comment and ban any user at any time.
Comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal or abusive attacks on other users may be removed and result in a ban.
-- Follow these instructions on registering
: