Don’t Penalize Gun Owners For Government Foul-Ups

BELLEVUE, WA – The bombshell admission by the FBI that it was tipped about the suspect in Wednesday’s tragic school shooting, and yet did nothing, provides damning evidence that it is the government that should be blamed, not American gun owners, the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms said today. “The FBI has admitted that it received a tip about the suspect’s disturbing behavior and comments on social media back in January, but didn’t follow up on the information,” noted CCRKBA Chairman Alan Gottlieb. “On top of that, the public has learned that police in Broward County had been called to the suspect’s residence more than 30 times over the past few years

“But who is being demonized as a result of the Parkland school shooting,” Gottlieb questioned. “That’s right, American gun owners. Why should they be penalized and see their rights eroded because government agencies screwed up? The gun prohibition lobby has been prattling non-stop since Day One that the country needs to add more restrictions on gun rights. “Why should gun owners give up their firearms freedom and sacrifice their personal security when the government can’t provide the security these gun grabbers promise with all of their cockeyed proposals,” he wondered. “Even before all the students had been evacuated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, gun prohibition lobbying groups including billionaire Michael Bloomberg’s Everytown for Gun Safety and all of its satellite groups were clamoring for tougher gun laws,” Gottlieb noted. “They were all quick to blame gun ownership when the problem appears to be government incompetence, and this is not the first time it’s happened. “The Texas church shooter’s criminal record should have prevented him from buying firearms,” Gottlieb said, “but the records weren’t forwarded by the military to the National Instant Check System. This wasn’t the fault of gun owners, but the government. And now anti-gunners want us to surrender our rights? “Ronald Reagan was right,” Gottlieb concluded. “Government isn’t the solution to the problem. Government is the problem.”

