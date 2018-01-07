Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

The piece of vitriolic, subversive trash, Fire and Fury, is in reality nothing but, to quote Wm. Shakespeare, “…a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.”

Fake Fire and Fury



The leftist propaganda machine has hit an absolute new low with Fire and Fury, the supposed “exposé” of the Trump White House. It appears to be nothing but malicious, libelous lies, totally made up, that try to undermine our legally and duly elected President, and to portray Donald Trump as something that no human being could possibly be. The Merriam Webster Dictionary defines libel as; “…(1) : a statement or representation published without just cause and tending to expose another to public contempt

(2) : defamation of a person by written or representational means

(3) : the publication of blasphemous, treasonable, seditious, or obscene writings or pictures…” A definition that indeed seems to fit Fire and Fury like a glove. For a more detailed legal definition.

Who, one wonders, do they expect to believe these outrageous lies? The answer should be obvious: the not too bright, the gullible, the intellectually lazy, the mentally ill, the perpetually angry victim class, in other words, Democrats. As long as it’s an attack on Trump, who for Democrats epitomizes the conservative Right, it’s become a given that they’ll believe just about anything that the “mainstream” media – and this includes books – feeds them. And how, one might also wonder, has this come about? The left has spent the past 100 years scheming and working hard to bring about the destruction of America as a free, capitalist, constitutional republic, hoping to replace it with a totalitarian, collectivist police state along the lines of Mao’s China and communist East Germany. By being content with incremental progress, they have been far too successful. They’ve taken command of nearly all of our educational systems and institutions, and have turned out several generations of brainwashed, dumbed-down, emotionally stunted and damaged useful idiots who depend on government to tell them what, when, how, and with whom to do just about everything. These are the groups mentioned above: the not too bright, the gullible, the intellectually lazy, the mentally ill, the perpetually angry victim class. What we need to understand is that these unfortunates comprise a large portion of our population. Consider, if you will, the concept of “average intelligence”. We all know people of average intelligence, and they get along just fine. They can do their jobs, handle their finances, have good family lives. They just are not particularly creative and rarely think outside the box. But do you ever think about that word, “average”? Average means, “in the middle”. In this case it means that fully half the population is below average, or put another way, flat out stupid. This, folks, is the main source of the Democrat base.

The shameless exploitation of these easily manipulated and molded folks, people unequipped intellectually and emotionally to defend themselves, has indeed made them victims of cruel abuse, but from the very people and institutions who claim to represent and protect them. They have been bent and twisted by the left until they can no longer distinguish reality from the fiction manufactured and foisted on them by their cynical, often vicious, Machiavellian masters. It’s even doubtful that most of the elected Democrat politicians are aware of what has been, and is being done, because most of them come from that other side of average. It’s telling, though, that the left has become so arrogantly confident – or panic-strickenly desperate – that they put out a book as blatantly subversive and libelously false as Fire and Fury. In either case, the hard-core, big money fascists who control today’s left have plainly lost sight of reality. They clearly have come to believe that our entire population is like their Marx-bot, below average base. They forget that the majority of those who elected President Trump are above average, clear-thinking individuals, who can, and do, use critical thinking and logic on a regular basis, and are not all that easy to fool. The piece of vitriolic, subversive trash, Fire and Fury, is in reality nothing but, to quote Wm. Shakespeare, “…a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.” Instead of wasting money buying it, or even talking about the lies in it, write or email a letter to the President. Tell him what you think of the job he’s done in the short time he’s been President. Tell him what you hope he’ll do next. His snail mail address is: President Donald Trump

