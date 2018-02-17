Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

FBI is more interested in high profile enterprises like chasing political opponents and imagined enemies dredged up by its' political cronies

Here’s the real sordid skinny on the FBI

In a recent column published in Canada Free Press “This Is Your FBI”, I posited the notion the FBI enjoyed an undeserved favorable reputation fabricated by the entertainment media that produces fanciful stories for public consumption attesting to spectacular exploits of its agents. It’s all BS! The truth is the FBI has since its founding been mostly a political institution with a sideline of fighting crime.

FBI is more interested in high profile enterprises like chasing political opponents and imagined enemies dredged up by its’ political cronies Now we learn the FBI was tipped off about the Florida shooter months ago but claims it didn’t have enough information to locate the person who left sinister messages about his intentions on a social media web site. My family is heavily into genealogy and has extensive experience locating persons of interest. My older son is a professional in the field and would have found the shooter in less than one minute. I could have done it in maybe five minutes. The FBI? Couldn’t, or wouldn’t do it!



Why not? Because the FBI is more interested in high profile enterprises like chasing political opponents and imagined enemies dredged up by its’ political cronies. Almost a dozen senior FBI personnel have been fired, retired, or reassigned since it has been learned the entity is corrupt from the top. More people need to go and the entity’s raison d’etre redefined. Crime fighting should be its’ only purpose.

<em>Bob was born in Toronto and began his financial career as a trader on the Toronto Stock Exchange. He relocated to California and became SVP and CFO of a $multi-billion diversified financial entity. He served on the board of many companies in Canada and US. An avid yachtsman, he owns a twin diesel ocean going vessel once featured in Architectural Digest magazine. He maintains a hockey web site. “slapshotreport.com” and currently resides in Sausalito, California.<em>