Watch: The Birth of a Conspiracy

It was Hillary Clinton Who Birthed The Russian Conspiracy Theory

It was Hillary Clinton who gave an agonized birth to the crazed conspiracy that the Russians were interfering with the 2016 presidential campaign, an ongoing story intended to last a lifetime. Clinton not only unleashed the Russian Conspiracy on national television during the Oct. 19, 2016 University of Nevada presidential debate—she almost got away with it. The ‘almost’ factor were the 63 million Americans who voted for Donald Trump.

Hindsight, thankfully comes gifted with 20-20 vision For Democrats it was the Crime of the Century that those 63 million voted for a man Clinton-smeared as a “misogynist”, “racist” and “bigot”. But brazen clues of the crime are plain to see when we look back to the televised debate of Oct. 19, 2016. Hindsight, thankfully comes gifted with 20-20 vision. It was a well-plotted concept that was to go straight from Clinton’s lying lips to social and mainstream media as the most reliable smear designed to keep Trump out of the Oval Office, and that was to go on to make “the-Russians-stole-the-election” a household term. 20-20 vision also shows a most noteworthy timeline: The presidential debate where Clinton deftly dropped the Russian election interference bombshell happened just two days before the surveillance warrant was accepted by the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC). In order to drop her bombshell at the perfect time, cunning Clinton went off topic during the debate in Las Vegas, where she took the debate off the subject of Open Borders to Russian presidential election interference. The 25:16 minute mark from the final presidential debate bears witness:





No mistake about Clinton’s intentions As the debate transcript proves, there was no mistake about Clinton’s intentions. From the recorded debate Transcript: “Wallace: Secretary Clinton, I want to clear up your position on this issue because in a speech you gave to a Brazilian bank for which you were paid $225,000, we’ve learned from WikiLeaks, that you said this. And I want to quote. “My dream is a hemispheric common market with open trade and open borders.” “Trump: Thank you. “Wallace: That’s the question. Please, quiet, everybody. Is that your dream? Open borders? “Clinton: If you went on to read the rest of the sentence, I was talking about energy. We trade more energy with our neighbors than we trade with the rest of the world combined. And I do want us to have an electric grid, an energy system that crosses borders. I think that would be a great benefit to us. But you are very clearly quoting from WikiLeaks. What is really important about WikiLeaks is that the Russian government has engaged in espionage against Americans. They have hacked American websites, American accounts of private people, of institutions. Then they have given that information to WikiLeaks for the purpose of putting it on the internet. This has come from the highest levels of the Russian government. Clearly from Putin himself in an effort, as 17 of our intelligence agencies have confirmed, to influence our election. So I actually think the most important question of this evening, Chris, is finally, will Donald Trump admit and condemn that the Russians are doing this, and make it clear that he will not have the help of Putin in this election. That he rejects Russian espionage against Americans, which he actually encouraged in the past. Those are the questions we need answered. We’ve never had anything like this happen in any of our elections before. “Trump: That was a great pivot off the fact that she wants open borders. Okay? How did we get on to Putin?”

Continued below... Why shouldn’t she look so smug? Though Clinton would never own up to it, it was not WikiLeaks who paid for the Christopher Steele-authored ‘Golden Shower’ dirty dossier, it was Clinton and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) “The Seattle-based law firm Perkins Coie paid out some $1,024, 408 between May 2016 and the end of that year, the records show. The biggest check was $365,275 made on Oct. 28, 2016, just days before the election. (Investors Business Daily, Nov. 22, 2017) While WikiLeaks continued to leak information onto the Internet, was it only a coincidence that the Government of Ecuador severed the connection of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s Gmail account on October 17? In some still shots from the presidential debate Clinton looks like the cat that swallowed the canary with figurative yellow/orange feathers sticking out from the corners of her mouth. Why shouldn’t she look so smug? Not only was she convinced that only she could win the election, but she was backed up by the FBI and DoJ, among the “17 intel agencies” about which she boasted. Clinton lies. But the camera never does. We can see clearly how the hatred of Donald Trump reached such unhinged fever pitch. Donald Trump was never supposed to be elected. You can read all about it ‘What Happened’, the book Clinton wrote to try to get ahead of the curve. Even with the entire deck stacked on their side, the fix wasn’t in for Clinton, Obama and the anti-American Progressives of the day. But they saw to it that the 2016 election would make an anomaly of Donald Trump, fuelled with enough visceral hatred to last a lifetime. Watch the video, and never forget how far they are willing to go to deny Americans the right to elect the president of their choice.

Judi McLeod is an award-winning journalist with 30 years’ experience in the print media. A former Toronto Sun columnist, she also worked for the Kingston Whig Standard. Her work has appeared on Rush Limbaugh, Newsmax.com, Drudge Report, Foxnews.com.

