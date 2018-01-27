John Kerry Versus Nikki Haley on How to Deal With Abbas

Former Secretary of State John Kerry reportedly sought to undermine the Trump administration’s current policy in dealing with the nihilist Palestinian leadership. According to an article appearing in Maariv, as quoted by the Jerusalem Post, Kerry met a senior Palestinian leader, Hussein Agha, in London recently and told him to convey a clandestine message to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. The message was that Abbas should “play for time” and “not yield to President [Donald] Trump’s demands.” Kerry reportedly predicted that President Trump would not be in office for long - perhaps not more than a year. Possibly for that reason, Kerry allegedly advised that the Palestinians should aim their criticisms at President Trump personally, rather than more broadly at the United States. According to the report, Kerry also offered to help the Palestinians devise an alternative peace plan and advance it with Europeans, Arab states and the international community at large. Finally, Kerry reportedly told Agha that he was seriously considering running for president in 2020, as if he had not done enough damage to U.S. national security already in negotiating, for example, the disastrous nuclear deal with Iran.

Agha, who is considered a close associate of Abbas, reportedly shared details of his conversation with Kerry with senior Palestinian Authority officials in Ramallah, although it is not clear whether he delivered Kerry’s message directly to Abbas.

Aside from whether Kerry acted unlawfully, his reported statements to Agha were boneheaded to say the least. The Palestinian leadership does not want genuine peace. Abbas’s hate-filled, anti-Semitic speech on January 14th proved beyond any reasonable doubt that Abbas cannot be trusted as a negotiating partner. Abbas has proven himself time and time again to be a failed leader without the courage it takes to achieve a genuine and durable peace for the sake of both the Palestinian and Israeli people.

Contrast Kerry’s reported coddling of Abbas with how the current U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, characterized Abbas’s lack of courageous leadership in her remarks to the UN Security Council on January 25th. She pointed to Egyptian President Anwar Sadat as a model leader who spoke to the Israeli Knesset and offered genuine peace and security to Israel, making possible “painful compromises” on both sides. Ambassador Haley then recalled how Abbas had used his January 14th speech to declare the Oslo Peace Accords dead, threaten suspension of recognition of Israel, and invoke “an ugly and fictional past, reaching back to the 17th century to paint Israel as a colonialist project engineered by European powers.”