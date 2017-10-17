Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

Politico and Sac Bee Confuse 'Misconduct' and 'Harassment' With Latest Allegations Against Asm. Cristina Garcia

#MeToo CA Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia Accused of Sexual Harassment



Thursday it was revealed that the #MeToo Movement may be compromised by one of its leaders, Democrat Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia, after new sexual harassment allegations against her surfaced. Politico reported: California Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia—whose high-profile advocacy of the #MeToo movement earned her national media notice—is herself the subject of a state legislative investigation in the wake of a report that she sexually harassed and groped a former legislative staffer.

And a lobbyist, allegedly accused Garcia of attempting to grab his crotch. Garcia became a prominent member of the #WeSaidEnough group of hundreds of State Capitol women who signed a letter protesting harassment—by men. Garcia even told the New York Times that she had been the repeated victim of sexual harassment by men in the Capitol while a legislator. But look at this headline from the Sacramento Bee: Assemblywoman leading #MeToo movement at California Capitol accused of sexual misconduct. Politico’s headline was much the same: #MeToo movement lawmaker investigated for sexual misconduct allegations “Misconduct?” Daniel Fierro “said she (Garcia) cornered him alone after the annual Assembly softball game in Sacramento as he attempted to clean up the dugout. Fierro, who said Garcia appeared inebriated, said she began stroking his back, then squeezed his buttocks and attempted to touch his crotch before he extricated himself and quickly left,” Politico reported.

Yet, recent headlines about Gubernatorial Candidate, Republican Assemblyman Travis Allen, who was “accused of sliding his foot over to touch a female employee, and coming up behind her in the cafeteria to squeeze her shoulders,” were far more accusatory. The Sacramento Bee headline screamed Harassment allegations aren’t stopping this candidate for California governor. Apparently touching someone’s foot is harassment, but grabbing a guy’s crotch is “misconduct?” This #MeToo movement is starting to feel like #MeTooBS if newspaper editors can’t wrap their heads around the fact that women are harassers and predators too. #WomenHarassToo As for the harassment allegations against Assemblyman Travis Allen, I was told by several Capitol insiders that when Allen made a run for Assembly Minority leader against a sitting leader several years ago, this little “harassment” charade was his payback for daring to challenge leadership. The harassment allegation was to teach him a lesson about authority. Allen has denied the allegations. And while I do not know about the payback situation firsthand, the allegations against him are so preposterous as sexual harassment, as a 20-year Human Resource Director, I may have had a difficult time taking those seriously. That’s how dirty politics are in Sacramento.

Articles with Megan Barth



Katy Grimes is an investigative journalist, Senior Correspondent with the Flash Report, ReaganBabe, and Senior Media Fellow with Energy and Environmental Institute. A longtime political analyst, she has written for The Sacramento Union, The Washington Examiner, Watchdog.org, The Pacific Research Institute’s CalWatchdog, The San Francisco Examiner, The Business Journal, E&E Legal, The Sacramento Bee, Legal Insurrection, Canada Free Press, and Laura Ingraham’s LifeZette, and can be heard regularly on many talk radio shows each week.