Moderated by former Canadian Ambassador to the US Frank McKenna

MLI To Host Canada-US-US Dinner Featuring US Congressman Sessions and US Ambassador Craft



OTTAWA, ON: The Macdonald-Laurier Institute is hosting the premier event of 2018 on Tuesday, Feb. 13 at the Canadian War Museum, bringing the best and brightest from both sides of the border to chart a course forward for the future of Canada-US relations. There is currently no more important issue facing Canada than the future of its relationship with its southern neighbour, ally and largest trading partner, the United States. Canadians are faced with a confounding lack of information and insight into what is driving the thinking of the American political leadership and public opinion.

Moderated by former Canadian Ambassador to the US Frank McKenna, MLI has brought together the following speakers to explore the issues facing the Trump and Trudeau governments: Pete Sessions, U.S. Congressman representing the 32nd District of Texas, Chairman of the House Committee on Rules;

Kelly Craft, US Ambassador to Canada;

Frank Buckley, Scalia Law School Professor, Author of The Republic of Virtue; and

Laura Dawson, MLI Munk Senior Fellow and Director of the Canada Institute. The entirety of the evening is open to media. Further event details: Date: Tuesday, February 13

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Location: Canadian War Museum, 1 Vimy Place



To receive media access, please contact: Cole Hogan

Communications Manager

.(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)

Canada’s only truly national public policy think tank based in Ottawa. MLI is rigorously independent and non-partisan, as symbolized by its name. Sir John A. Macdonald and Sir Wilfrid Laurier were two outstanding and long-serving former prime ministers who represent the best of Canada’s distinguished political tradition. A Tory and a Grit, an English-speaker and a French-speaker, each of them championed the values that led to the creation of Canada and its emergence as one of the world’s leading democracies and a place where people may live in peace and freedom under the rule of law.