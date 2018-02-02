Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

The Concept is fine....It's bothersome definitions that give me problems

Mr. Comey, The release of the FISA Memo reveals that you have a problem with the concept of ‘truth’

Born beneath a loaf of ‘wry’ bread that took time to rise, Dag Barkley came into the world on the Fourth of July. A long-time patriot of the American flag-waving sort, his cartoons are about opening the eyes to what is happening in the world, one panel of sadly-true humor at a time.