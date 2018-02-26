NY AG Teams Up with Revolutionary Communist to Prosecute Pro-Life Americans

BROOKLYN, NY - When she is not planning and advocating for a violent revolution to overthrow the United States government by force, Mary Lou Greenberg, spokeswoman for the Revolutionary Communist Party, USA, is the director of the “escort program” at the ironically named Choices Women’s Medical Center, an abortion clinic in Queens, NY. It was in the latter capacity that Greenberg was tapped last week by New York’s Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, in his two-year attempt to silence and punish 13 pro-life advocates who peacefully share abortion alternatives with Choices’ patients on the public sidewalks. Liberty Counsel represents one of the 13 defendants, Scott Fitchett, Jr.

Schneiderman has been working with Greenberg to gather “evidence” against the defendants, and last Thursday, he called Greenberg to testify in the federal court proceedings he initiated. Inexplicably, Schneiderman has been quite willing to overlook Greenberg’s seditious speech and advocacy while eagerly prosecuting peaceful Americans whose pro-life speech he finds deplorable.



Greenberg’s Revolutionary Communist Party openly admits that it “is organizing to overthrow this system at the soonest possible time,” and is “preparing to lead an actual revolution to bring about a radically new and better society: the New Socialist Republic in North America.” The “actual revolution” that Greenberg and her comrades are planning is not a metaphorical revolution of ideas - they don’t seek to win at the ballot box or to persuade Americans through peaceful speech on public sidewalks. Instead, Greenberg and her party have developed a specific, seven-point strategy for “How We Could Defeat Them,” which includes training a “revolutionary fighting force to start the all-out fight,” “utiliz[ing] equipment captured from the enemy,” “fight[ing] in ways the enemy does not anticipate,” “disrupting the concentration and utilization of [U.S.] forces and contributing to their disintegration,” and avoiding"decisive encounters ... until the forces of the old order have been brought to the brink of total defeat-and then fully, finally, rout and dismantle the remaining enemy forces.” Greenberg and her party have already penned a “Constitution for the New Socialist Republic in North America,” to replace our existing Constitution after their bloody revolution has succeeded. The 104-page manifesto purports to suspend due process until those who opposed the revolution are duly punished.



Notably, federal law makes it a felony punishable by 20 years’ incarceration to “willfully advocate ... [the] duty, necessity, desirability, or propriety of overthrowing or destroying the government of the United States ... by force or violence.” Attorney General Schneiderman has yet to announce any charges against Greenberg.



On the witness stand, Greenberg demonstrated that someone who is willing to overthrow the government by force is not much restrained by an oath administered by its courts. Greenberg testified emphatically that she saw Scott Fitchett, Jr., step in front of a patient approaching Choices, so as to impede her access to the abortion facility. However, Horatio Mihet, Liberty Counsel’s Chief Litigation Counsel, showed her the video of this supposed incident which showed Fitchett doing nothing more than peacefully preaching the gospel. Greenberg sheepishly retreated and said, “I might have been mistaken.” Greenberg had no evidence of any illegal conduct by any of the 13 defendants.

Mihet, who questioned Greenberg for several hours, grew up in communist Romania as the son of a dissident Christian pastor. At the age of 12, Mihet participated in the Christmas Revolution of 1989, which brought to an end the brutal 45-year reign of Nicolae Ceausescu and his predecessors. “I have now seen it all,” said Mihet upon exiting the courthouse. “The top law enforcement officer of the State of New York not only overlooks a seditious communist’s incitement of violence but actually partners with her to silence pro-life citizens who have never advocated any violence of any kind. Schneiderman’s tactics would have made the communists who oppressed my people for decades quite proud. For the sake of my beloved adopted nation, I earnestly pray that Greenberg’s sinister plan never succeeds, and we will not rest until Schneiderman’s attempt to subvert the First Amendment is defeated,” said Mihet.