Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

What's her Trigger this time? Creepy Nuts go off all the time!

Oh, No! Rosie O’Donnell is about to lose it again

By —— Bio and Archives--December 26, 2017

Comments | Print Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us

Rosie O'Donnell is about to lose it again

Dag Barkley -- Bio and Archives | Comments

Born beneath a loaf of ‘wry’ bread that took time to rise, Dag Barkley came into the world on the Fourth of July. A long-time patriot of the American flag-waving sort, his cartoons are about opening the eyes to what is happening in the world, one panel of sadly-true humor at a time.

Commenting Policy

Please adhere to our commenting policy to avoid being banned. As a privately owned website, we reserve the right to remove any comment and ban any user at any time.

Comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal or abusive attacks on other users may be removed and result in a ban.
-- Follow these instructions on registering: