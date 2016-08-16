Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

Folks, we are being bullied and brainwashed by Kirk and Madsen tactics

Olympics Corrupted to Further Anti-God Agenda



Watching the Olympics was a big deal when I was a kid, a pleasurable family affair. I tuned in the 2018 Olympics expecting to enjoy extraordinary performances. Instead, the announcer began introducing the next performer as a hero for the LGBT community. I immediately turned the channel. Folks, I am so sick of Leftists corrupting everything; usurping every opportunity to promote its anti-God and anti-America agendas. When will We the People just say, “No!”? A U.S. Olympic team homosexual skater, in essence, gave Vice President Pence his middle finger; refusing to meet Pence. Leftists hate Pence for blocking attacks on religious liberty; stopping Christian businesses from being forced to service homosexual weddings against their faith.

Leftists have taken the pleasure out of watching NFL football; coaches, players and management protesting our country and police. Leftists celebrated mentally ill Bruce Jenner pretending to be a woman. Bruce is considering reversing his surgery back to a man. Other than turning off your TV, it is impossible to escape Leftists’ relentless promotion of sexual deviance, anti-Trump-ism and anti-Americanism. Even watching HGTV home remodeling shows has become politicized; bombarding us with same sex couples. Same sex couples are a very small minority. And yet, they are disproportionately represented on HGTV. Folks, the daily relentless slapping us in the face with homosexuality is a part of a well orchestrated plan to desensitize us, normalize and force what God clearly calls sin down our throats. At a 1988 summit in Warrenton Virginia, homosexual leaders mapped out their game plan to make Americans embrace homosexuality and hostile to all opposing it. “After the Ball” by Marshall Kirk and Hunter Madsen is the manual homosexuals used to brainwash Americans; market homosexuality to the mainstream.





The funny warmhearted homosexual neighbor in sitcoms has become a cliche. Kirk and Madsen instructed homosexual activists to use tried and true marketing and brainwashing techniques; transforming Americans into having “warm regard - whether they like it or not.” Step one was to desensitize straights by relentlessly talking about homosexuality in the straight world. “The main thing is talk about gayness until the issue becomes thoroughly tiresome.” Kirk and Madsen admitted it would be tough to convince Americans that homosexuality is a “good” thing. “But if you can get them to think it is just “another” thing meriting no more than a shrug of the shoulders - then the battle for legal and social rights is virtually won.” I have witnessed the success of this Kirk and Madsen tactic. Some relatives have a who cares or what’s the big deal attitude regarding same sex marriage. They view me as an intolerant old fuddy duddy. Activists’ claims of homosexuals being denied rights is bogus. We are simply defending ourselves from being bullied into affirming their lifestyle, denying our religious freedom. Be as homosexual as you wannabee. But don’t walk past a dozen bakeries with the gay rainbow logo in their window to force a Christian bakery to bake your same sex wedding cake. Stop bullying parents into surrendering their kids for LGBT indoctrination in public schools in which kids are encouraged to try homosexuality. Outrageously, the state bars parents from opting out their children.

Here is another Kirk and Madsen tactic. "Portray gays as victims of circumstance and oppression, not as aggressive challengers…gays must be portrayed as victims in need of protection so that straights will be inclined by reflex to assume the role of protector." Kirk and Madsen's scheme includes portraying anyone who does not totally affirm homosexuality as a hate-filled villain. Years ago, movies and TV began portraying Christians as wacko hypocritical haters who want homosexuals tortured and murdered. Christianity requires disciples to love homosexuals and lead them to Jesus. Remarkably, Leftists seek to criminalize the loving act of leading homosexuals to Jesus, calling it a "hate crime." Leftists demand total affirmation of the LGBT agenda, period. In case you haven't noticed, TV shows no longer say boyfriend or girlfriend. TV shows say "partner", stealthily ending gender distinctions. Remember public schools absurdly banning teachers from addressing students as boys and girls? Folks, we are being bullied and brainwashed by Kirk and Madsen tactics. What will be LGBT activists' jump-the-shark-moment, prompting We the People to just say, "No"?

Lloyd Marcus is the songwriter and vocalist of the American Tea Party Anthem. He currently serves as president of NAACPC (National Association for the Advancement of Conservative People of Color). Visit his website at LloydMarcus.com