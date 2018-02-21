PA President Threatens Terrorism

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas concluded his address to the U.N. Security Council yesterday by threatening violence if the Trump administration does not pay funds to the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). UNRWA has had a combative relationship with the Israeli government. The U.S. contributed over 80 percent of UNRWA’s income in 2017. The funds were significantly slashed last month when President Trump froze $65 million of planned donations.

In his speech, Abbas said,

“Six million refugees—who will take care of them? If you stop your assistance to these six million refugees who are educated, if you end your assistance, they become terrorists or refugees in Europe. It’s either that or you continue to support UNRWA until the crisis ends.”

Abbas then left the room yesterday before U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley began her rebuttal to his speech. Haley said that she knows Abbas “was very unhappy with the decision to move our embassy to Jerusalem. You don’t have to like that decision. You don’t have to praise it. You don’t even have to accept it, but know this - that decision will not change.” Haley added that the U.S. offers an “outstretched hand” to the Palestinian people but “we will not chase after you.”



Abbas also threatened war last month if President Donald Trump does not allocate Jerusalem as the capital of a future “Palestinian State.” In a Cairo speech, Abbas said, “Jerusalem is the key to peace if it is our capital, and if it is not - it is the key to war. Trump will need to choose.”



Abbas was elected to a four-year term as the president of the Palestinian Authority in January 2005, which means he is now in his 13th year of a four-year term. He has no legitimate authority and does not control Hamas in Gaza, which is a recognized terrorist organization. He has made and continues to make himself illegitimate.