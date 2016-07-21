Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

Churchill faced the immense juggernaut of Hitler’s military might. President Trump faces the collectivist agenda of an entrenched, fanatical, ruthless, well-funded and prolific globalist elite (and their attendant useful idiots)

President Trump and the Darkest Hour



Never give in, never give in—never, never, never, never, in nothing great or small, large or petty, never give in except to convictions of honor and good sense. Never yield to force; never yield to the apparently overwhelming might of the enemy.—Sir Winston Churchill (1874-1965) “Never Give In Speech” Harrow School, 1941



Never, ever, give up! …Demand the best from yourself and be totally unafraid to challenge entrenched interests and failed power structures. …Relish the opportunity to be an outsider. Embrace that label. Being an outsider is fine, embrace the label, because it’s the outsiders who change the world and who make a real and lasting difference.

—President Donald J. Trump “Commencement Speech” Liberty University 2017





If you support President Trump and have not yet seen the movie “Darkest Hour” permit me to suggest that you do so at the earliest opportunity. If you are anything like myself you will be struck by the similarities between the challenges faced by British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in the early days of WW II, and those faced by American President Donald Trump almost eighty years later. The details of the challenges each man faced during their initial time in office of course differ greatly, but the general tone of political nastiness and waging an uphill battle…that is remarkably similar. Churchill followed hard on the heels of Prime Minister Neville “Peace in Our Time” Chamberlain and his efforts to appease Adolph Hitler. Trump followed President Barack “Lead from Behind” Obama, who tried to appease…damn near everyone. Winston Churchill confronted the eugenics and social engineering constructs of Hitler’s vile Nazi fascism. A British victory was far from certain in the early stages of the war – it was, in fact, highly unlikely. Nonetheless, failure was not an option. But if we fail, then the whole world, including the United States, including all that we have known and cared for, will sink into the abyss of a new Dark Age made more sinister, and perhaps more protracted, by the lights of perverted science.—Sir Winston Churchill “Their Finest Hour” speech, June 18, 1940





Continued below... President Trump confronts a globalist vision that when stripped of its veneer of civility and bonhomie is every bit as power hungry, debased, and delusional as anything the Nazis planned. The globalists wish to destroy nation states – President Trump wants to make America great again. These desires and viewpoints are diametrically opposed. Americanism, not Globalism, will be our credo.— Donald J. Trump “Acceptance Speech” July 21, 2016



Churchill faced the immense juggernaut of Hitler’s military might. President Trump faces the collectivist agenda of an entrenched, fanatical, ruthless, well-funded and prolific globalist elite (and their attendant useful idiots). Both Trump and Churchill share the quality of being good men who know that they are not saints – and we know it too, and that’s okay, that’s more than okay. Leave sainthood to the saintly. When the times call for a courageous street fighter you don’t call on Mother Theresa. Great Britain needed Churchill – especially during the dire early days of WW II—its lion to face off against Hitler and provide an inspiring roar. Likewise, some eighty years later, America needs its lion to roar the will of We the People in the face of the Machiavellian duplicity of our government and media, and share our outrage at the desecration of our beloved country. In any event, if you have not yet seen “Darkest Hour” I recommend you check it out. Perhaps you will see the similarities between Prime Minister Churchill and President Trump that I do. In my opinion God blessed the United Kingdom with Churchill when they desperately needed him…and God has blessed America, indeed the world, with the light of President Trump during another dark and challenging time.

Born June 4, 1951 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Served in the U.S. Navy from 1970-1974 in both UDT-21 (Underwater Demolition Team) and SEAL Team Two. Worked as a commercial diver in the waters off of Scotland, India, and the United States. Worked overseas in the Merchant Marines. While attending the University of South Florida as a journalism student in 1998 was presented with the “Carol Burnett/University of Hawaii AEJMC Research in Journalism Ethics Award,” 1st place undergraduate division. (The annual contest was set up by Carol Burnett with money she won from successfully suing a national newspaper for libel). Awarded US Army, US Navy, South African, and Russian jump wings. Graduate of NOLS (National Outdoor Leadership School, 1970). Member of Mensa, China Post #1, and lifetime member of the NRA and UDT/SEAL Association.