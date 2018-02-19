Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

A few words can go a long way. Speak and America will listen

Presidents’ Day 2018 Message We All Need To Hear



Mr. President: In a few words you should come out and state that it was Hillary, Obama, Soros, and their fake-media cronies that colluded with the Russians in a concerted attempt to keep you out of the Oval office, and that these same scoundrels in their fury have INVENTED the “Trump Russian collusion” myth, hoping to attain the same end. Too many Americans are being daunted and swayed by these fake-media lies, so it’s important to set the record straight that the Russians not only generated all the media detraction in 2016 to try to prevent your election, but are now working with Hillary and Obama to propagate the “collusion” lie. It’s a sneaky way of concealing their involvement in 2016 while keeping the anti-Trump propaganda going. A few words can go a long way. Speak and America will listen. HAPPY PRESIDENTS DAY!

David Martin is the former moderator for St. Michaels Radio which is the one radio program of our time specializing in Catholic prophecy. He has also authored numerous articles on the Church and the Papacy which have appeared on various blogs and websites.

David presently resides in Los Angeles, California where for thirty years he has coordinated a Catholic ministry. He is a daily communicant in his parish church and strongly supports Benedict XVI’s aspiration to see the Traditional Latin Mass returned to every Catholic parish of the world.