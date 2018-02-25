It becomes more and more obvious by the day that we are rapidly heading towards a second American civil war. As the leftists become a smaller and smaller minority, their frustration and desperation are driving them to more and more extreme positions, and more and more frequently, to violence of word and deed. The middle ground has disappeared under this rising tide of angry, threatening rhetoric. Debate is no longer an option. The left demands we agree with them, or suffer dire consequences. In the aftermath of the school shooting in Florida, the recent concerted attacks, mostly from the rabid running dogs in the “mainstream” media, on the 2nd Amendment, the NRA (National Rifle Association), and the supporters of both, epitomize this.

Instead of focusing on the shooter

Instead of focusing on the shooter, and how he managed to pull off his barbaric, insane massacre, the left pounced on the tragedy as a means to push for “common sense gun control”. Using still traumatized students, already brainwashed and indoctrinated by their leftist “educators”, and terrified liberal parents, they fed them “questions” and turned them loose like attack dogs on a Republican senator and a representative of the NRA. The fact that the NRA had absolutely nothing to do with the tragedy made no difference, nor did the fact that what the shooter did was already totally illegal. They were made to appear more guilty than the murderous psycho, a psycho, by the way, well known to law enforcement for threats and violence, but allowed to engage in those behaviors unmolested.

What the left means by “common sense” is, their definition of what is right and wrong, good and bad, fair and unfair, allowable and forbidden. Repeat: THEIR definition. Anything else is rejected out of hand and is not up for discussion. Period. And what the left mean by “common sense gun control” is only one thing: complete gun confiscation.

Most conservatives and constitutionalists are aware of a number of facts regarding the right to keep and bear arms, though many have had trouble seeing the basic, underlying relationship among them all. They know that the big, Democrat-run cities like Chicago and Washington, D.C., have the strictest gun control laws in the country, and yet have appallingly high murder rates, with minorities constituting the majority of perpetrators and victims. Many, too, are aware that places where concealed carry is lightly restricted, crime rates go way down. This is not just a phenomenon limited to America. Both the UK and Australia confiscated private firearms and saw their crime rates, especially violent ones, skyrocket. Contrast this with Switzerland where firearm ownership is mandatory. And those who have studied history, especially that since 1900, are aware that strict gun control and confiscation were common to all, repeat, all, the brutal, murderous, totalitarian dictatorships worldwide, especially the communist ones.

The sometimes hard to see threads tying these facts all together are involvement of leftist/progressive/communist/fascist individuals and organizations, and the ultimate aim of not gun control, but gun confiscation – the disarming of the civilian population – and thus, people control. An unarmed citizen has been accurately described as a subject.