Stop Oil Well Drilling on VA Property

Re: Mess with coast? Not without a fight Mr. Lopez: I’ll take you seriously when you take-on the VA bureaucrats / local politicians who support the active, illegal oil wells on Veterans’ sacred land that are within a couple hundred yards of the Los Angeles VA Wadsworth Hospital where war-injured Veterans are trying to heal from defending our Nation.

See attached—half-century oil well lease updated in 2016 with Bureau of Land Management and Breitburn Energy—privileged courtesy of Congressman Ted Lieu and Senator Dianne Feinstein’s bogus “West Los Angeles Leasing Act of 2016.”



Like you, Lieu and Feinstein are barking loudly about prospective off-shore oil well drilling, so let’s hear what you all have to say about oil wells that are already active at the Los Angeles VA and within your own News, Congressional and Senatorial Districts of entrusted stewardship. Their sham leasing act serves wealthy non-Veteran entities at the expense of war-injured and impoverished homeless Veterans, as well as war-injured Veterans who are trying to convalesce at the VA hospital.



The fact that there’s a 12-acre public dog park, public recreation facilities and public parking, etc., on VA land controlled “rent-free” by the City of Los Angeles, while the City of Los Angeles remains our nation’s capital for homeless Veterans, is beyond comprehension, even to the most cruel and criminal of minds.



The VA promised to end Veteran homelessness in Los Angeles by December 31, 2015, as the #1 priority in the January 28, 2015 “settlement agreement”.

Why isn’t this lie front-page news of the Los Angeles Times?

The VA also promised to execute an “exit strategy” for the non-Veteran occupants on VA land that was adjudicated in a 2013 Federal Judgment to be “unauthorized by law and therefore void.”