Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

Open Letter to Steve Lopez, Columnist Los Angeles Times

Stop Oil Well Drilling on VA Property



Re: Mess with coast? Not without a fight



Mr. Lopez:



I’ll take you seriously when you take-on the VA bureaucrats / local politicians who support the active, illegal oil wells on Veterans’ sacred land that are within a couple hundred yards of the Los Angeles VA Wadsworth Hospital where war-injured Veterans are trying to heal from defending our Nation.

See attached—half-century oil well lease updated in 2016 with Bureau of Land Management and Breitburn Energy—privileged courtesy of Congressman Ted Lieu and Senator Dianne Feinstein’s bogus “West Los Angeles Leasing Act of 2016.”



Like you, Lieu and Feinstein are barking loudly about prospective off-shore oil well drilling, so let’s hear what you all have to say about oil wells that are already active at the Los Angeles VA and within your own News, Congressional and Senatorial Districts of entrusted stewardship. Their sham leasing act serves wealthy non-Veteran entities at the expense of war-injured and impoverished homeless Veterans, as well as war-injured Veterans who are trying to convalesce at the VA hospital.



The fact that there’s a 12-acre public dog park, public recreation facilities and public parking, etc., on VA land controlled “rent-free” by the City of Los Angeles, while the City of Los Angeles remains our nation’s capital for homeless Veterans, is beyond comprehension, even to the most cruel and criminal of minds.



The VA promised to end Veteran homelessness in Los Angeles by December 31, 2015, as the #1 priority in the January 28, 2015 “settlement agreement”. Why isn’t this lie front-page news of the Los Angeles Times? The VA also promised to execute an “exit strategy” for the non-Veteran occupants on VA land that was adjudicated in a 2013 Federal Judgment to be “unauthorized by law and therefore void.”

This was also a very, very big lie and the Los Angeles Times remains silent other than approving the new VA real estate deals that made the illegal agreements “legal.” Let’s see if there’s anyone at the Los Angeles Times that is willing to fight for our Veterans and expose the oil well fraud at the Los Angeles VA. This is the biggest land-fraud scandal in American history compounded by some of the most inhumane crimes against humanity on American soil —against our war-injured and impoverished U.S. Military Veterans who are forced to live homeless and hungry at skid row and back alley-squalor. Why does the Los Angeles Times and local TV media remain silent? Robert L. Rosebrock

Director, Old Veterans Guard

God Bless America and the Veterans Revolution!

Rosebrock is a U.S. Army Veteran, Vietnam War-era, HQ USARHAW, Schofield Barracks. He is Director of the Veterans Revolution and the Old Veterans Guard.

Please adhere to our commenting policy to avoid being banned. As a privately owned website, we reserve the right to remove any comment and ban any user at any time.Comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal or abusive attacks on other users may be removed and result in a ban.-- Follow these instructions on registering