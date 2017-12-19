Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

Remarkable achievements President Trump has made during his first year as President of the United States

The Better President



Ever since Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, the Democratic politicians and the mainstream news media have been fabricating falsehoods about our duly elected president. Let’s start with the sexual misconduct allegations by many prominent Democrats who have called on Trump to resign. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont said: “We have a president who acknowledged on tape that he assaulted women,” he tweeted the day Franken resigned. “I would hope that he pays attention to what’s going on and think about resigning.”

In an interview on the Sunday “Meet The Press” news show, Sanders noted that Sen. Al Franken of Minnesota resigned after several women accused him of sexual harassment that Sunday. “Al Franken felt it proper for him to resign,” Sanders said. “Here you have a president who has been accused by many women of assault, who says on a tape that he assaulted women. He might want to think about doing the same.” Is Bernie forgetting that President Trump wasn’t a politician when the alleged incidents occurred? And why does he fail to mention Bill Clinton’s infidelity while he was president? Senator Mazie Hirono of Hawaii called the president “…a misogynist, compulsive liar, and admitted sexual predator…” without giving any evidence to back up her claims. In a statement issued December 11, 2017, the White House said “the timing and absurdity of these false claims speaks volumes and the publicity tour that has begun only further confirms the political motives behind them.” Then there’s the continual playing of the race card by the Democratic politicians and the mainstream news media. They just can’t seem to help themselves. They have done it so often, it has become comical. Sen. Elizabeth Warren stood behind the podium at the Martin Luther King Day breakfast in Boston and stated, “We face the challenge of an openly racist president of the United States…Donald Trump is a racist bully, and we know how to deal with bullies. We don’t back down. We don’t shut up. We fight back.”

Rep. John Lewis, during an interview on the “This Week” news show on ABC, said this about Trump and his reported “s–hole” remarks about certain countries: “I think he is a racist.” CNN reported that Sen. Dick Durbin said to reporters in Chicago in reference to Trump’s “s-hole” remarks, “He said things which were hate-filled, vile and racist.” Hillary Clinton, on Twitter, said about Trump’s reported remarks: “The anniversary of the devastating earthquake 8 years ago is a day to remember … Instead, we’re subjected to Trump’s ignorant, racist views of anyone who doesn’t look like him.” President Trump strenuously denies making racially-aggravated comments. He tweeted: “Never said anything derogatory about Haitians other than Haiti is, obviously, a very poor and troubled country. Never said ‘take them out’. Made up by Dems. I have a wonderful relationship with Haitians. Probably should record future meetings - unfortunately, no trust!” Kirstjen Nielsen, President Trump’s Homeland Security pick, said she couldn’t recall the president using the “s–hole” word during the now-famous White House meeting. The question is: If all these journalists and politicians are convinced that President Trump is a racist, then why can’t they name which white supremacist group is he a member of?

Continued below... Let’s talk facts, shall we? Because of President Trump’s economic policies, the latest employment numbers show more black and Hispanic Americans are getting jobs. If President Trump is a racist, why would he help blacks and Hispanics? According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, unemployment among blacks declined from 8% one year ago to 7.3% in November 2017. The blacks’ labor force participation rate rose slightly over the past year, from 61.9% in November 2016 to 62.2% one year later. The labor force participation rate is the percentage of Americans working or actively looking for work. Unemployment among Hispanics fell by 1%, from 5.7% to 4.7% during 2017. The Hispanic labor force participation rate held steady, dipping from 65.7% to 65.6%. White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters told The Daily Signal in a written statement, “All Americans continue to see results from the president’s bold economic agenda”, adding: “While overall unemployment in November remained at a nearly 17-year low, the rate is also at historic lows among several groups, including Hispanics—where it is the lowest in at least 44 years—and African-Americans—where it is at its lowest levels since 2000.” According to Daniel Garza, president of the Libre Initiative, a conservative Hispanic group, limiting taxes and curbing unnecessary government regulation makes it easier for workers and entrepreneurs to succeed. Garza told The Daily Signal in an email statement, “The Hispanic community is beginning to see the benefits of an improving economy. Lawmakers in Washington have a critical opportunity to deliver on tax reform that lowers rates, closes loopholes, and enhances competitiveness—which families and entrepreneurs are counting on. By locking these reforms in place for the long term, Congress and the President will help to ensure a stable environment that encourages greater economic opportunity and wage growth.” Garza continued, “Reducing the tax rate on American businesses to 20 percent—without creating new tax burdens—will be particularly helpful in ensuring the U.S. economy is competitive with those of our major trading partners, boosting the prospects of American workers and families. Hispanic families stand to gain a great deal if lawmakers deliver on these promises in the days ahead.”

Here’s a few more data points. Home ownership increased to 63.9% in the third quarter of 2017 from 63.7% in the second quarter. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, an index of 30 large US companies, was at 18,589 when Trump won the election. As of January 2018, it stands above 26,000. The rise of the index between 24,000 and 25,000 was the most rapid 1,000-point rise ever. Monthly job creation has been strong under Trump’s presidency, averaging around 170,000 a month, and the official jobless rate has fallen to 4.1%, down from 4.8% last January, the lowest since 2000. GDP has also been improving. The US economy was growing at an annualized rate of 1.2% in the first quarter of 2017. By the third quarter, it had strengthened to 3.2%. President Trump said in an interview on April 21, 2017, “People want the border wall … They want to see the wall, they want to see security. Now, it just came out that they’re 73 percent down. ... That’s a tremendous achievement. ... Look at this, in 100 days, that’s down to the lowest in 17 years and it’s going lower. “ The statement was fact-checked by Politico. “Trump’s wording,” they said, “did not specify what was the lowest in 17 years, but similar comments made by others in his administration indicate he was referring to apprehensions at the southwest border by border patrol agents. Historical data from Border Patrol show that Trump’s claim is accurate.”

Continued below... Iraq’s prime minister declared the victory over ISIS on Saturday, December 13th, 2017. Iraq, with the help of the American military, had regained control of its cities and its border with Syria. In addition to the Iraq victory, American-allied forces gained control of Racca, ISIS’ former capital in Syria, and destroyed their Caliphate, the central command center for all of their terrorist activities. The world’s largest jihadist army has been obliterated. Although insurgents still prowl the countryside and ISIS cells exist across the world, the war against the Caliphate has been won. Trump promised to defeat ISIS, and he has delivered a tremendous victory. It’s no surprise that the biased, left-wing news media is not reporting on it. It goes against their “destroy-Trump-at-all-costs” agenda. Tax reform is another victory we can chalk up to the President. The massive tax cuts package passed by Congress and signed by the President is a remarkable achievement – the largest tax cuts and simplification of the tax code in decades. The wealthy, left-wing politicians, journalists and pundits false claims that the tax cuts only benefit the rich or that the tax cuts are just another example of trickle-down economics are easily debunked. It is a fact that average Americans―including families earning less than $86,000 per year―have received a tax cut. According to the “Distributional Analysis Of The Conference Agreement For The Tax Cuts And Jobs Act,” from the Tax Policy Center, which was released on 12/19/2017, personal income taxes in 2018 will be reduced by about $1,600 on average. Taxpayers with income less than $25,000/year will see an average tax cut of $60. Middle income taxpayers with income between about $49,000 and $86,000 will receive an average tax cut of about $900. The tax cut package also includes a doubling of the standard deduction and a doubling of the child-tax credit. The business tax cuts have already resulted in more benefits for the middle class. Apple announced that it was joining with a plethora of other firms, including major employers like Walmart, in repatriating billions in profits from abroad for purposes of capital investment in the United States, giving significant bonuses to their employees and raising wages for approximately 2 million American workers. One report indicates that in addition to the $38 billion Apple Inc. will pay to bring profits held abroad home, it will invest $30 billion in the US over five years, creating 20,000 jobs. It is estimated that repatriation taxes paid by the multinational firms on profits held abroad could exceed $250 billion. It is estimated that $1.6 trillion dollars in profits will return to the US. After examining all the relevant data, we can see that, although President Trump has been labeled a racist by the left-wing politicians and the national news media, the job numbers have improved for all races, including blacks and Hispanics. Housing is up, the stock market is up, economic growth and GDP are all up. Furthermore, the middle class and businesses have both received tax cuts, resulting in more take-home pay and the creation of better paying jobs for the middle class. Businesses are hiring and repatriating billions of dollars back into the US. Border crossings are down and the ISIS Caliphate has been defeated. All of this has happened during Trump’s first year as president. Undoubtedly, Donald Trump is the better president.

