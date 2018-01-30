Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

Killing America With Kindness

The Humanitarian Hoax of Collectivism



December 7, 1941, the date of infamy when Japan attacked Pearl Harbor killing 2,400 Americans and wounding 1,178. President Franklin D. Roosevelt responded decisively by addressing Congress and unambiguously seeking a formal declaration of war on Japan. September 11, 2001, the date of infamy when 19 mostly Saudi Al-Queda Muslims living in the U.S. attacked New York City killing 3,000 Americans and wounding 6,000. President George W. Bush responded ambiguously by addressing the nation and declaring a War on Terror without naming the enemy. Instead, he disarmed America by assuring the country that Islam is a religion of peace. Roosevelt’s War on Japan was far more successful than Bush’s War on Terror. Why?

Sixty years ago Americans had not yet been attacked by political correctness, moral relativism, or historical revisionism - the three basic tenets of radical left-wing liberalism that support collectivism. Americans unapologetically loved their country, their families, and their God. Roosevelt’s America was still the land of the free and the home of the brave. Individualism is the foundation of America that values freedom for individuals over collective or state control. Individualism is the infrastructure that supports our Constitution and protects our right to live freely with minimal government interference. Individualism encourages independence, adulthood, personal responsibility, and allegiance to the United States of America. Individualism and the meritocracy incentivizes production and created the most powerful and freest country in the world. Sixty years ago collectivism was in its nascent stages in America. Collectivism is the practice of giving a group priority over each individual in the group. Collectivism encourages dependence, perpetual childhood, government control, and allegiance to a world community without national borders or national sovereignty. Collectivism is the enemy of individualism. Collectivism is the enemy of a free and sovereign United States. After WWII the enemies of the United States did not go quietly into the night - they adjusted to military defeat by changing strategies. Instead of targeting soldiers and military installations they targeted civilians and cultural institutions to destroy America from within by shattering the infrastructure of American individualism—no bullets required. This is how it works. The re-education of America is a longterm information/indoctrination war targeting the entire population of children and adults. From its inception the information war was a Culture War on America designed to eliminate patriotism, minimize family influence, and eradicate the religious authority of the church - the cultural pillars that support individualism. To win an informational war it is necessary to indoctrinate and propagandize the children as early as possible and the adults as much as possible.

The re-education of America began after WWII with a marketing campaign designed to sell collectivism to adults through the media. The effort required rebranding to sell it to Americans who were culturally averse to collectivism and committed to individualism. Communism was renamed socialism and socialism sold as globalism. Collectivism was falsely advertised as the compassionate selfless political system that provides social justice and income equality. Patriotism was disingenuously rebranded as nationalism and associated with Hitler’s supremacism. Academia seized the opportunity to teach collectivist cultural Marxism as the preferable alternative to free market capitalism. Television programming, films, editorialized news all participating in the mass social engineering effort to indoctrinate America away from its traditions of individualism and move America toward collectivism. Every traditional American cultural norm was attacked in the media and on campus including religious norms, sexual norms, family norms, and patriotic norms. The 60s romanticized drugs, sex, and rock and roll culminating in Woodstock, the most visible group orgy in American history. John Fogerty, lead singer of Creedance Clearwater Revival described the 3:30 am scene: “We were ready to rock out and we waited and waited and finally it was our turn . . .there were a half million people asleep. These people were out. It was sort of like a painting of a Dante scene, just bodies from hell, all intertwined and asleep, covered with mud.” Woodstock became the symbol of the collectivist counterculture. The Culture War continued for decades and escalated exponentially under Obama’s collectivist tenure with the help of the Internet. It continues to revile the most powerful traditional influences supporting American individualism - patriotism, family, and the church. The Common Core initiative under collectivist-in-chief Barack Obama institutionalized early childhood educational indoctrination toward collectivism and advanced its spread throughout the country. The Humanitarian Hoax of Common Core is a deceitful scheme perpetrated by collectivists to undermine individualism and bring socialism to America.

Continued below... The Humanitarian Hoax of Socialism is a sinister war tactic that presents collectivism as altruistic. Globalism is the culmination of collectivism on a worldwide scale. A globalized world ruled by the despotic global governance through the United Nations is the ultimate end game of collectivism. Individualism, the infrastructure of independence and sovereignty, was the foundation of American social policy and military policy capable of defeating our enemies in WWII. The Leftist Culture War on America spent six decades re-educating Americans toward collectivism. Collectivism, the infrastructure of dependency, subjective reality, political correctness, moral relativism, and historical revisionism, transformed our social policy and military policy rendering a victory in the War on Terror impossible. America’s decisive military victory in WWII is a stark contrast to America’s failed War on Terror. Dr. Lyle Rossiter has written an extraordinary book titled The Liberal Mind: The Psychological Causes of Political Madness that explores the psychodynamics of collectivism. Dr. Rossiter explains the overwhelmingly destructive pressure toward psychological regression that the “progressive” liberal agenda encourages. The political polarization of America is a consequence of this regression and is an existential threat to our ordered liberty and constitutional republic. President Trump’s initiative to make America great again is a total rejection of collectivism and a return to the individualism and objective reality that made America great. Trump’s commitment to American sovereignty is the existential threat to worldwide collectivism and one-world government.

President Trump is the leader of the effort to recommit America to individualism and national sovereignty. He is being vehemently and viciously opposed by the collectivist army arrayed against him who seek global governance. Obama’s Resistance movement of radical left-wing liberal Democrats, establishment Republicans who support collectivism, the “progressive” educators indoctrinating our children toward collectivism, the colluding Leftist mainstream media, the Hollywood glitterati “faux” socialists, and the propagandized millennial protesters, are all united in their ideological collectivism. The Resistance movement to drive President Trump from office is a collectivist campaign to drive individualism out of the White House and out of America. Unapologetic America-first individualism made America undefeatable in WWII. Political correctness and collectivist indoctrination has crippled America and left it unable to decisively win any war. America is at a tipping point. We can choose individualism and make America great again or choose collectivism and surrender our individual freedoms, power, and national sovereignty to global governance. The humanitarian hoax is a deliberate and deceitful tactic of presenting a destructive policy as altruistic. The humanitarian hoax of collectivism is that it promises equality and delivers subjugation. Freedom and liberty are the products of individualism - both are destroyed by collectivism and replaced with indentured servitude to the government and allegiance to the world. President Donald Trump’s efforts to make America great again protects our precious freedoms, guarantees our liberty, and affirms our allegiance to a sovereign United States of America.

Linda Goudsmit is a devoted wife to husband Rob and they are the parents of four children and the grandparents of four. She and Rob owned and operated a girls clothing store in Michigan for 40 years and retired a few years ago to the beaches of sunny Florida. A graduate of the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor (B.A. in English literature), Linda has a lifelong commitment to learning and is an avid reader and observer of life. She is the author of Dear America: Who’s Driving the Bus? as well as a children’s series in development, Mimi’s STRATEGY. It is with pride and humility that she is sharing her thoughts, observations, and philosophy of behavior in the many articles she has written that are featured on this website.

